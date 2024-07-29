Rod Stewart, 79, Knows His ‘Days Are Numbered’

Rod Stewart goes to dwell life up whereas he can.

The singer, 79, has been sharing his musical skills with the world for greater than 60 years. Presently, he’s within the midst of his closing residency, The Hits, on the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, however he has no plans of slowing down relating to life after showbiz.

“I’m conscious my days are numbered however I’ve obtained no concern,” the British rocker shared throughout a Friday, July 26 interview with The Solar.

“Now we have all obtained to cross on sooner or later, so we’re all in the identical basket. I’m going to be having fun with myself for these previous couple of years as a lot as I can,” he continued. “I say few — most likely one other 15. I can do this simple mate, simple.”

Today Stewart nonetheless “goes mad” and enjoys just a few drinks after every two-hour set along with his present colleagues, although he admits he can’t get as wild as he did in his youthful days.

“I’m not like I used to be within the ’70s and ’80s and I can’t keep up all evening, get drunk and go mad and nonetheless have a voice identical to that. These days I’ve to guard my voice earlier than and after each present,” the “Ceaselessly Younger” singer mentioned.

Steward credit good outdated H2O for serving to with that, however that’s not all he drinks.

“The older you get, the extra you must do this. Water has a hell of loads to do with it. However no, you suppose I simply have water on my rider? You’re speaking to Rod Stewart right here, mate,” he mentioned.

“We go mad after each present,” he added, noting that the group’s present drink of alternative is a basic cocktail.

“After a present all of us get caught into the martinis. Most bands all go residence and go to mattress however we don’t. Now we have an enormous outdated occasion,” he mentioned.

Final month, Stewart, who was cleared of prostate most cancers in 2019 after a three-year-battle, opened up about assembly King Charles III, who revealed his most cancers analysis earlier this 12 months and is present process therapy for it.

“I went by means of all that. I had therapy 5 days every week,” Stewart mentioned, per The Every day Mail. “Like him, I used to be nonetheless working. He’s outstanding.”

Charles is being handled for a “type of most cancers,” Buckingham Palace introduced in February. They didn’t specify what kind of most cancers. The monarch, who obtained his analysis after present process a process for an enlarged prostate, was suggested to “postpone public-facing duties” however initially continued “state enterprise and official paperwork as common.”