Rocky Price Prediction: ROCKY Soars 31% As A FOMO Frenzy Erupts Around This Presale About To List

The Rocky worth has soared 31% within the final 24 hours to commerce at $0.02218 as of seven:15 a.m. EST on a ten% surge in studying quantity to $9.7 million.

Rocky Worth Bulls Regain Momentum

Rocky worth bulls have regained management after a pointy drop from the all-time excessive of $0.04003. This fall allowed the bears to use strain, forcing the bulls to retreat quickly.

Nevertheless the help zone at $0.009631 has helped the bulls provoke a bull rally as the value trades inside a rising channel stabilizing on the $0.01860 help zone.

ROCKYUSDT Evaluation ( Supply: Dextools.io)

The Rocky worth market exhibits indicators of accumulation, with bullish traders able to push the value to a brand new excessive. If Rocky can shut a candlestick above the bullish channel, it might create a powerful technical base, setting the stage for a possible bull rally.

Presently, the value is buying and selling above the 50 easy transferring common (SMA), supporting Rocky’s general bullish sentiment.

Rocky Worth: Can The Bulls Maintain the Momentum?

Technical evaluation reveals bullish momentum is nearing a breakout, with the Transferring Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) and Relative Power Index (RSI) exhibiting promising developments.

The current crossing of the MACD blue line above the orange sign line in a impartial place is bullish, indicating a attainable shift to an upward pattern. Moreover, the inexperienced histogram bars counsel robust shopping for strain for Rocky.

The RSI stays bullish above the midline degree of fifty, and its upward motion continues with out hitting overbought ranges, supporting a optimistic outlook for Rocky’s worth.

Though the value trades under the 50-day easy transferring common, indicating some resistance, it stays above the 200-day SMA, giving the bulls an opportunity to push the value greater.

The Rocky worth bulls are well-positioned to drive the value up with help from usually bullish technical indicators. The value might reclaim the all-time excessive of $0.04036 if momentum will increase. With additional bullish momentum, it might attain a brand new all-time excessive at $0.04736.

Nevertheless, if the bears take management, the value would possibly drop under the $0.01836 help zone. This situation might result in a continued downtrend, with the bears focusing on the $0.01017 help zone.

This New Canine-Themed Meme Coin May 100X Your Cash!

The bullish momentum in Rocky’s worth has been exceeded by WienerAI ($WAI), a brand new dog-themed meme coin that blends two of the most popular developments in crypto: AI and meme cash.

Traders have socked $7.5 million into this presale and the tempo has accelerated for the reason that venture introduced not too long ago that it’s going to shut on July 31. That provides traders rather less than 12 days nonetheless to purchase.

WienerAI can also be on the brink of launch its AI-powered buying and selling bot, placing it in a powerful place to compete with opponents like Floki ($FLOKI).

We raised $7.5M! That is your final likelihood to affix earlier than we launch 🌭🤖 pic.twitter.com/BFbbgVys3o — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) July 17, 2024

WienerAI’s buying and selling bot makes use of AI to pinpoint one of the best buying and selling alternatives and suggest high decentralized exchanges (DEX) for these trades. It additionally supplies in-depth market evaluation to help merchants in making knowledgeable choices and study from their trades.

Customers can enter their buying and selling questions into WienerAI’s chat interface, which capabilities like ChatGPT, and it’ll promptly discover one of the best buying and selling alternatives.

Prepared to affix the sausage mission? 🌭🚀 pic.twitter.com/J7uNnXBuBw — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) July 18, 2024

Remaining Name: Purchase And Stake WienerAI Now For 148% APY

WAI token holders also can earn passive revenue by means of the platform’s staking function, which provides an annual yield of 148%.

Based on YouTube channel 99Bitcoins, with greater than 700k subscribers, $WAI has the potential to soar 100x after launch.

Traders have lower than 12 days left to buy WAI for $0.00073 earlier than it lists on top-tier world exchanges.

Purchase WAI tokens right here utilizing ETH, BNB, USDT, or a financial institution card.

