Rocklahoma Announces Daily Music Lineup And Launches New App

PRYOR, OK (CelebrityAccess) – Rock and steel followers from throughout America and across the globe will unite at Rocklahoma from Friday, August 30 to Sunday, September 1, at Rockin’ Crimson Filth Ranch in Pryor, OK, for America’s Largest Labor Day Weekend Social gathering.

This 12 months’s Rocklahoma would be the greatest ever, headlined by Avenged Sevenfold, Evanescence, and Halestorm on Friday; Disturbed, A Day To Bear in mind, and Skillet on Saturday; and Slipknot, Lamb of God, and Mastodon on Sunday. The competition additionally boasts a powerful roster of high rock and steel acts, together with Clutch, Nothing Extra, Kerry King, Coal Chamber, and Tom Keifer, amongst others. Famend rock character Eddie Trunk will host the occasion.

Unique Highlights for Rocklahoma 2024:

● Slipknot: Celebrates 25 years of their self-titled album.

● Lamb of God: Celebrating 20 years of their Ashes of the Wake album with a particular set that includes

songs from the album and fan favorites.

● Mastodon: Performing their landmark Leviathan album to mark its twentieth anniversary.

● Avenged Sevenfold: Their first Rocklahoma look and closing efficiency of 2024.

● Nothing Extra: Showcasing their new album Carnal, that includes the #1 rock radio hit “If It Doesn’t Harm”.

● A Day To Bear in mind: Making their Rocklahoma debut.

● Kerry King: Performing solo for the primary time at Rocklahoma, enjoying Slayer hits and songs from his

debut solo album, From Hell I Rise.

● Sleep Principle: Gaining a religious fanbase with viral hits and holding the #2 rock tune within the nation.

● The Plot In You: Their single “Left Behind” has over 30 million Spotify streams and is gaining

momentum.

The festivities kick off with the campgrounds opening on Sunday, August 25, at midday CST. All weekend go holders are invited to the official Rocklahoma Pre-Social gathering on Thursday, August 29, at 5 pm, introduced by DEB Live shows at The Roadhouse on the competition grounds. The pre-party will characteristic performances by Tom Keifer, Sooner Pussycat, Skarlett Roxx, and Eyebolt. The Roadhouse may even provide meals vans, a full-service bar, and a social space for associates to assemble all through the competition.

Moreover, followers can vote for Miss Rocklahoma 2024, figuring out the finalists who will compete on the principle stage through the competition. Miss Rocklahoma 2023, Dani Ward from Edmond, OK, will go on the crown.

Take a look at the Rocklahoma music schedule under (topic to alter). Gates open at 11 am day by day:

Friday, August 30

Freedom Stage

9:55 pm Avenged Sevenfold

8:10 pm Evanescence

5:35 pm Halestorm

4:10 pm The Warning

3:00 pm Tim Montana

Renegade Stage

9:05 pm Wage Struggle

7:25 pm Coal Chamber

4:50 pm Kim Dracula

3:30 pm Sleep Principle

2:25 pm Holy Wars

1:25 pm Eva Beneath Hearth

DEB Live shows Stage

6:30 pm Vixen

12:20 pm Enuff Z’Nuff

11:35 am Dime Retailer Riot

Saturday, August 31

Freedom Stage

10:00 pm Disturbed

8:00 pm A Day to Bear in mind

5:35 pm Skillet

4:10 pm Badflower

3:00 pm Des Rocs

Renegade Stage

9:05 pm Clutch

7:15 pm Pop Evil

4:55 pm Dangerous Wolves

DEB Live shows Stage

6:25 pm Atomic Punks

12:20 pm Colour of Chaos

11:35 pm Surge

Sunday, September 1

Freedom Stage

9:35 pm Slipknot

7:50 pm Lamb of God

5:30 pm Mastodon

4:10 pm Kerry King

3:00 pm Oxymorons

Renegade Stage

8:45 pm Nothing Extra

7:10 pm Giovannie & the Employed Weapons

4:55 pm The Plot In You

3:35 pm Set It Off

2:25 pm Any Given Sin

1:25 pm Vended

DEB Live shows Stage

6:20 pm Winger

12:20 pm Raven’s Banquet

11:35 am Ten Cent Revenge

Thursday, August 29 – Tenting Pre-Social gathering

DEB Live shows Stage

10:40 pm Tom Keifer

9:20 pm Sooner Pussycat

8:05 pm Skarlett Roxx

7:00 pm Eyebolt

Now in its 18th 12 months, Rocklahoma had a record-breaking 2023 with over 70,000 followers in attendance. Established in 2007, Rocklahoma has turn into a cornerstone of the rock music competition circuit, attracting followers worldwide to its unparalleled rock and roll occasion environment. The competition showcases high rock artists on three levels, with a variety of onsite tenting facilities and VIP packages that embody the competition’s motto: Life, Liberty & the Pursuit of Rock.

Rocklahoma is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, America’s largest impartial producer of music festivals, in collaboration with Pryor Creek Music Festivals.