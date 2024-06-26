Rockets interested in trading for Suns’ Kevin Durant, per report

The Houston Rockets are concerned with buying and selling for Phoenix Suns ahead Kevin Durant, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

This comes after Houston acquired a number of the Suns’ future draft property from the Brooklyn Nets in a commerce from Tuesday night time, per Wojnarowski. Following the draft choose commerce, the Rockets now personal a 2025 choose swap with the Suns, plus their 2027 unprotected first-round choose, and are actually looped in on a 2029 first-rounder that might change into Houston’s in sure outcomes.

Wojnarowski reviews that buying Durant now turns into “a lot simpler” for the Rockets to do, noting Phoenix desires to maintain Durant now however “that might change subsequent season.”

Wojnarowski notes that the Rockets have been intrigued about buying Durant however will now take these Suns picks and try and be aggressive with upgrades elsewhere on the commerce market. He as soon as once more confirmed the Suns wish to run it again with this present group subsequent season.

Durant, 35, has been the subject of commerce hypothesis for almost all of his profession and goes via one other offseason grabbing headlines on this method. He’s coming off his second 12 months with the Suns and first full season after being acquired from Brooklyn in the course of the commerce deadline in February 2023.

Durant has two extra years left on his contract earlier than turning into an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

