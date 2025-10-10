Rocket Lab Secures Multiple Launches with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)

Rocket Lab Corporation

LONG BEACH, Calif., Oct. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced it has signed a direct contract for two dedicated Electron launches with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) – signifying the criticality of Electron to international space agencies requiring responsive launch and dedicated access to space.

Launching from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand, the two Electron missions will deploy satellites for JAXA’s Innovative Satellite Technology Demonstration Program. The first launch, scheduled from December 2025, will deploy the agency’s RApid Innovative payload demonstration SatellitE-4 (RAISE-4) spacecraft, a single satellite that will demonstrate eight technologies developed by private companies, universities, and research institutions throughout Japan.

The second launch, scheduled for 2026, is a JAXA-manifested rideshare of eight separate spacecraft that includes educational small sats, an ocean monitoring satellite, a demonstration satellite for ultra-small multispectral cameras, and a deployable antenna that can be packed tightly using origami folding techniques and unfurled to 25 times its size.

Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Sir Peter Beck, said: “It’s an incredible honor to be entrusted by JAXA to further their goals of innovation and development for Japan. These missions are a demonstration of Electron’s global importance – supporting the growth of Japan’s space industry with launch on a U.S. rocket from a New Zealand launch site – and we’re proud to be entrusted to deliver them. Japanese satellite operators have long turned to Electron for its reliability and responsiveness since its earliest launches – whether its constellation-building for Japan’s new wave of commercial satellite operators, or bespoke missions requiring responsive mission planning and highly-accurate payload deployment.”

Rocket Lab is a launch leader for the Japanese space industry, with more than two dozen dedicated missions booked to fly on Electron through to the end of the decade. These include constellation deployment missions for satellite operators iQPS and Synspective, in addition to the multiple launches already completed this year with 100% mission success. Other successful missions for Japanese satellite operators include the “On Closer Inspection” mission on February 2024 for Astroscale-Japan for the first phase of its orbital debris removal program; and the “Running Out Of Fingers” mission launched in 2019 for Tokyo-based company ALE.