Rock & Roll Hall of Fame turns up starpower to induct Cher, Foreigner, Mary J. Blige, Ozzy and more

Hollywood stars Julia Roberts and Zendaya bookended Saturday’s inductions into the Rock & Roll Corridor of Fame, giving a bit of stardust to an eclectic lineup that included pop icon Cher, heavy metallic’s Ozzy Osbourne, hip-hop soul queen Mary J. Blige, comfortable rockers Foreigner and 83-year-old soul icon Dionne Warwick.

It was a five-hour-plus present that additionally honored hip-hop trailblazers A Tribe Known as Quest, punk pioneers the MC5, the easy dance music of Kool & the Gang, the comfortable rock of Foreigner, the seashore bum tunes of Jimmy Buffett and the jam band fusion of Dave Matthews Band.

Dua Lipa opened the present singing Cher’s “Imagine” earlier than the 78-year-old icon joined her onstage, giving method to Zendaya who famous that Cher is the one lady to have a No. 1 hit on a Billboard chart in every of the previous seven a long time. “Cher has acquired the products,” Zendaya stated earlier than Cher carried out a rocking model of “If I May Flip Again Time.”

In her speech, Cher thanked her mom for instilling in her to at all times get again up after defeat. “I by no means hand over,” she stated. “I am speaking to the ladies — down and out, we preserve going.”

Roberts helped induct Dave Matthews Band — she’s a self-avowed superfan and he or she appeared within the band’s video for the 2005 single, “Dreamgirl.” Roberts, sporting a band T-shirt, stated the attraction of the group is “spontaneous abandon,” including the primary time she danced along with her husband was to at least one ofn their songs.

The jam band, with their mixture of funk, folk-rock, jazz, blues and pop, then performed “Ants Marching” — asking the group to sing the refrain — “Crash” and “So A lot to Say.” The world was nonetheless full once they hit the stage after midnight, with the group singing alongside and swaying.

Matthews hugged Roberts, handed out the trophies to his bandmates, and known as the category of 2024 spectacular. “We’re swimming in very deep water right here,” he stated. He thanked the present and former band members and the bar proprietor who gave them a house in Charlottesville, Virginia. When he thanked the followers, they roared again.

Dr Dre inducted Blige, who’s credited with creating a totally new class of music — hip-hop soul. The nine-time Grammy-winner’s best-known tune is ”Household Affair″ from her triple-platinum 2001 album “No Extra Drama.” “While you hearken to Mary, you perceive you’re not alone in heartbreak,” Dre stated.

Blige, sporting shiny black hat, a glittery costume and lengthy black gloves and boots, sang a mixture of her hits, together with “Love No Restrict,” “Be Glad” and “Household Affair.” On the finish of her set, a dancer introduced up a cloak to wrap round her, in an echo of James Brown. “Transfer with grace. Belief the journey,” she suggested. “You’re worthy.”

Chuck D inducted Kool & the Gang, saying “It is a long-due celebration.” The band had 12 Prime 10 hits on the Billboard Sizzling 100 together with the 1980 chart-topper “Celebration” in addition to “Cherish,” “Get Down On It,” “Jungle Boogie,” “Girls Night time” and “Joanna.” They’ve been eligible for the corridor since 1994.

The Roots helped the band do a medley of hits that acquired the group grooving led by Robert “Kool” Bell — bass guitarist, co-founder and final authentic member — and longtime singer James “JT” Taylor. Confetti shot into the world and Taylor requested the group to make use of their cellphone lights as he learn off the names of 10 members who had been important to the band’s success.

James “J.T.” Taylor, left, and Robert “Kool” Bell of Kool & The Gang carry out throughout the thirty ninth Annual Rock & Roll Corridor of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. Chris Pizzello | Invision/AP

Warwick arrived on the ceremony just a few days after attending a memorial to her longtime pal and collaborator, Cissy Houston. Teyana Taylor known as her “actually one in all a form” in addition to telling off the teleprompter operator for not placing “Ms.” earlier than her title. Jennifer Hudson sang “I’ll By no means Love This Approach Once more” and was joined by Warwick, who additionally sang “Stroll On By.”

Warwick stated this yr was the third time she was nominated for the Corridor. “I’m so happy to be right here,” she stated. “I am simply going to say this and get off the stage: Thanks, thanks, thanks.”

Dave Chappelle helped induct A Tribe Known as Quest — Q-Tip, Jarobi, Ali Shaheed Muhammad and the late Phife Dawg — the lone hip-hop group to make the minimize this yr. Chappelle stated the group integrated “jazz and soul in a method hip-hop had by no means seen.” Queen Latifah, Busta Rhymes, Frequent, The Roots and De La Soul had been available to carry out a medley of Tribe hits, together with “Bonita Applebum,” “Situation” and “Can I Kick It?”

Sammy Hagar launched Foreigner, and thanked their followers for his or her tenacity to demand inclusion. The English-American rockers — with hits like “Chilly as Ice,” and “Ready for a Lady Like You” — topped the charts within the Seventies and ’80s however by no means made it into the Corridor — a lot much less a poll — till final yr, regardless of being eligible for greater than 20 years.

Hagar famous that Foreigner at present excursions with none authentic members. “That is how good the songs are,” he stated. “Who deserves this greater than Foreigner?” Demi Lovato and Slash joined the touring Foreigner for “Feels Just like the First Time” and Hagar then took lead for “Sizzling Blooded.” Kelly Clarkson thrilled with a robust “I Wish to Know What Love Is” however the enviornment erupted when authentic singer Lou Gramm joined her.

Chad Smith, from left, on drums, Kelly Clarkson, and Lou Gramm of Foreigner carry out throughout the thirty ninth Annual Rock & Roll Corridor of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. Chris Pizzello | Invision by way of AP

Saturday’s induction ceremony was on the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, the place the Corridor has promised to return to each few years. A TV particular with efficiency highlights will air on ABC on Jan. 1.

Roger Daltrey of The Who inducted Frampton. “It’s about bloody time!” he stated. “Peter has had probably the most wonderful profession of all time. It’s most likely simpler to call the individuals he hasn’t labored with than the individuals he has,” Daltrey stated.

Frampton earned his method into the Corridor largely on the power of his 1976 stay double album “Frampton Comes Alive!,” buoyed by the hit songs “Present Me the Approach” and ″Child, I Love Your Approach.” Daltrey famous Frampton has at all times performed with a large smile.

A fittingly grinning Frampton — who performed eventually yr’s ceremony to honor Sheryl Crow — introduced on Keith City to commerce licks on “Do You Really feel Like I Do” and confirmed why he’s thought-about one in all rock’s nice guitarists. He connected his well-known speak field impact and the group roared.

Dave Matthews — earlier than his band’s inducement — helped honor Buffett with an acoustic model of the late singer-songwriter’s “A Pirate Seems to be at Forty.” James Taylor then got here out to name Buffett — who popularized seashore bum comfortable rock with the escapist tune “Margaritaville” — “larger-than-life however on the identical time right-sized and at all times genuine.” Taylor, Kenny Chesney and Mac McAnally then carried out Buffett’s “Come Monday.”

Musician-actor Jack Black toasted Osbourne, saying that “heaven opened up above me” when he first listened to the album “Blizzard of Oz.” Black known as Osbourne “the Jack Nicholson of rock” and joked that his actuality TV present “The Osbournes“ was probably “probably the most evil factor he ever did.”

Osbourne, seated in a throne, credited the late guitarist Randy Rhoads and his spouse, Sharon, for his profession and life. That is the second time Ozzy has entered the Corridor, the primary time being in 2006 with the seminal metallic band Black Sabbath. A tribute band to the Prince of Darkness — together with Jelly Roll, Billy Idol, Maynard James Keenan, Wolfgang Van Halen, Steve Stevens and Robert Trujillo — performed “Loopy Practice,” “Mama, I’m Coming Dwelling” and “No Extra Tears.”

The In Memoriam part included tributes, amongst others, to Kris Kristofferson, Cissy Houston, David Sanborn and Liam Payne. Dave Matthews Band carried out “Burning Down the Home” from the Speaking Heads as followers stuffed out.