Rock Out and Level Up with BitStarz: Starz Fest Style!

Simply if you thought pageant season was over and your tent may lastly dry out, BitStarz’s latest, Starz Fest – Stage Up, goes stay. Who wants sleep anyway, proper?

Music festivals: the place private hygiene takes a vacation, your mates all flip into unicorns, and also you pay a small fortune to embrace your internal mud monster. Ah, the magic!

With our Starz Fest – Stage Up, the one factor you’ll be rolling in is money, as a result of we’ve bought $50,000 in particular person prizes and $20,000 in money so that you can win. It’s like the last word backstage move however with much less glitter and extra gold!

Burning Man with out the heatstroke

You already know that feeling when the bass drops, and also you’re surrounded by a sea of free spirits in face paint? That’s the vitality we’re bringing to Starz Fest – Stage Up.

Think about Coachella with out the avocado on toasts, Tomorrowland with out the hallucinations, and Burning Man with fewer mud storms and $70,000 in money and prizes to win.

As a substitute of sweating it out in a desert, dwelling like a minimalist for per week, you’ll be enjoying your favourite video games and racking up huge wins, from the consolation of your personal bathroom, and home.

rock the degrees

So, how do you get in on this? It’s easy. Similar to all our different Stage Up adventures, you’ll must rock your method via the 41 ranges on the map, whereas accumulating particular person prizes to the worth of $50,000 as you go.

Reaching Stage 41 will get you a full $20,000 in money! All you might want to do is play any BitStarz recreation, with actual cash, to climb the leaderboard. Each spin, each win, each festival-worthy second will get you transferring up the ladder.

Whether or not you’re into rave, reggae, rock, or Submit Malone with out the auto-tune, you’ll discover your tribe on this journey – as a result of there’s one thing for everybody right here!

Your backstage move to large prizes

No want to fret about snagging a wristband or navigating a sea of flower crowns. With the Starz Fest – Stage Up, all you want is your BitStarz account, our video games, and a love for epic wins.

Rock out from 29 July to 13 September 2024, and let’s flip up the amount in your winnings.

This pageant season, you’re not simply an attendee; you’re one of many Starz. Are you able to rock out and money in with our Starz Fest – Stage Up? That is one rager you possibly can’t miss!