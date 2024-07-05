Rochester legend Johnny Antonelli made his MLB debut July 4 1948

You will not discover it in any historical past ebook, however July 4, 1948, is critical date in Rochester historical past.

It is the day when Johnny Antonelli, the best fashionable baseball participant in Rochester historical past, made his main league debut.

Antonelli, a six-time All-Star who completed his 12-year profession with a 126-110 report and a 3.34 ERA, stays certainly one of a handful of huge league gamers who by no means appeared in a minor league sport.

Antonelli would not have been there with out his dad

Veteran sports activities author Sal Maiorana stated Gus knew his son Johnny was particular.

The elder Antonelli rented out Pink Wing Stadium, dwelling of the triple-A Rochester Pink Wings, and arranged an exhibition sport that includes Rochester-area semi-pros, and invited chicken canine from all of the big-league golf equipment to attend so they may get a real indication of Johnny’s expertise.

Johnny labored his magic, tossing a 17-strikeout no-hitter.

Boston Braves scout Jeff Jones was wowed, and he satisfied crew president Lou Perini that he needed to have Johnny. It price Perini $55,000 — that is equal to $716,000 as we speak — to signal Antonelli.

Johnny Antonelli’s main league debut

Whereas Antonelli was dwelling his dream, his debut on July 4, 1948, wasn’t actually dreamy.

He got here in within the ninth inning of doubleheader towards the Phillies at Shibe Park and surrendered an earned run on two hits and a stroll in Boston’s 7-2 loss.

What they stated after Antonelli’s first sport

“You possibly can’t inform something about any pitchers means in a single look,” Braves supervisor Billy Southworth stated after the sport. “However he appeared to have great things and what I preferred most about him was his poise.”

Phillies supervisor Ben Chapman stated, “He had good type and appeared to know what it was all about, however he did not appear too quick to me and the curves that he threw hung within the air. However gosh, you may’t go judgment on a teenager solely 18 by one inning. I want him all of the luck, besides when he pitches towards the Phillies.”

A troublesome first 12 months for Johnny Antonelli

When he joined the Braves, former Democrat and Chronicle reporter Sean Lahman stated Antonelli was an 18-year-old child surrounded by veteran gamers, lots of whom have been incomes salaries lower than the massive bonus test he’d simply acquired.

“Warren Spahn, the Braves ace, would not discuss to him,” stated his son-in-law, Monroe County Surrogate Court docket Choose Christopher Ciaccio.

Antonelli made three appearances in August, however pitched solely 4 innings complete in 1948, as he continued to take care of jealous teammates because of his bonus.

“He dealt with it so adroitly as a younger man, with such class,” Ciaccio stated.

Antonelli breaks out in 1954

His best years did not come till he was traded to the New York Giants in 1954.

Backed by sluggers Willie Mays and Monte Irvin, the younger left-hander dominated opposing hitters and earned a spot on the Nationwide League All-Star crew. He completed the season with a won-loss report of 21-7 and a league-leading 2.30 ERA. The Giants would go on to brush the then-Cleveland Indians within the World Sequence, with Antonelli pitching an entire sport in Recreation 2 and shutting out Recreation 4.

Johnny Antonelli’s legacy

Johnny Antonelli remained a visual presence in Rochester all through his life, and was a well-liked visitor at fundraising dinners, the place he would enthrall crowds with tales about his baseball days.

He used his cash from successful the World Sequence to start out a tire enterprise at Keeler Road and North Clinton Avenue. It turned the Johnny Antonelli Tire Co., with 28 areas throughout New York state.

The tire firm held Johnny Antonelli Evening yearly at Pink Wings video games on the previous Silver Stadium and gave away prizes like tires and TVs. The corporate additionally began a promotion with radio station WVOR referred to as “Captain Pleasant,” by which retailer managers cruised round in a van and helped stranded motorists.

Captain Pleasant by no means charged for the roadside help

“He was so good with folks,” stated former Democrat and Chronicle sports activities columnist Scott Pitoniak. “If I consider one phrase to explain him it might be ‘class.’ He was genuinely form to folks.”

Johnny Antonelli died Feb. 28, 2020.

Sal Maiorana is a veteran Democrat and Chronicle sports activities author who has coated the Buffalo Payments for greater than three a long time.

Sean Lahman is a former investigative reporter for the Democrat and Chronicle and served as an editor of quite a few best-selling sports activities encyclopedias — together with Whole Baseball: The Official Encyclopedia of Main League Baseball and The ESPN Professional Soccer Encyclopedia.

Invoice Wolcott is 30-year journalist who works as a producer on the Democrat and Chronicle.