Rochester legend Johnny Antonelli made his MLB debut July 4 1948

by

You will not discover it in any historical past ebook, however July 4, 1948, is critical date in Rochester historical past.

It is the day when Johnny Antonelli, the best fashionable baseball participant in Rochester historical past, made his main league debut.

Antonelli, a six-time All-Star who completed his 12-year profession with a 126-110 report and a 3.34 ERA, stays certainly one of a handful of huge league gamers who by no means appeared in a minor league sport.

Antonelli would not have been there with out his dad

Veteran sports activities author Sal Maiorana stated Gus knew his son Johnny was particular.

