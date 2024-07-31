Robyn Kaszor Named Director/Senior Talent Buyer At MRG Group

MONTREAL, Quebec (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian venue administration and hospitality firm, MRG Group introduced the rent of Robyn Kaszor as Director and Senior Expertise Purchaser.

Primarily based in Montreal, Kaszor joins the group of MRG Group promoters and expertise patrons centered on the North American market.

“Robyn’s trade experience and confirmed success make her a useful asset to our expertise enterprise,” stated Matt Gibbons, President of The MRG Group. “Her alignment with our values and her excellent status converse for themselves. We’re excited for the expansion and alternatives she is going to convey.”

Kaszor joins MRG from Simply For Laughs the place she spent the final 18 years, most lately holding the publish of Vic President of Festivals with oversight of the corporate’s festivals in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver.

She additionally booked comedy occasions in theatres and arenas, working with comedians equivalent to Kevin Hart, Invoice Burr and Ali Wong, amongst others.

Initially from Halifax, Kaszor received her begin within the trade selling digital music occasions earlier than relocating to Montreal.

“I’m genuinely thrilled to affix the MRG group and have lengthy been an admirer of their work,” Kaszor added. “I’m excited to work with their unbelievable group and assist increase MRG Teams comedy footprint throughout Canada and internationally.”