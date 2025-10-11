Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) closed the most recent trading day at $152.46, moving +1.05% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 28.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 0.87%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.03%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Robinhood Markets, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 5, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.47, indicating a 176.47% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.11 billion, indicating a 74.16% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.73 per share and revenue of $4.17 billion, which would represent changes of +58.72% and +41.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

It’s also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Robinhood Markets, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we’ve established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 11.4% higher. Currently, Robinhood Markets, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Robinhood Markets, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 87.38. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 16.51.

Investors should also note that HOOD has a PEG ratio of 4.19 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company’s projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Financial – Investment Bank industry stood at 1.47 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Financial – Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

Source Zacks-com