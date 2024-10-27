Robert Whittaker suffers gruesome facial injury in loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 308

Robert Whittaker is garnering numerous sympathy on-line after his submission loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 308 on Saturday. UFC commentator Daniel Cormier shared a graphic picture of Whittaker’s bloodied entrance tooth pushed utterly out of alignment.

Whittaker’s toughness was by no means questioned, however there was confusion over how shortly he tapped to Chimaev’s chin lock in Spherical 1 of their co-main occasion combat. The previous UFC middleweight champion frantically tapped with each palms as Chimaev utilized a rear-naked choke over Whittaker’s chin. UFC commentators speculated that Whittaker dislocated his jaw with Chimaev confirming he heard a click on in his post-fight interview. The damage was extra extreme than that.

Cormier shared a photograph he was despatched of Whittaker’s mouth. The picture confirmed his entrance three tooth misplaced and dealing with the mistaken route. The grotesque picture is circulating closely. Simply two cases of the picture shared on-line generated greater than 500,00 views in underneath an hour.

“They confirmed me the picture,” Chimaev stated when chatting with reporters on the UFC 308 post-fight press convention. “I felt one thing was mistaken together with his chin once I pushed it. I really feel unhealthy. I did not imply to interrupt his chin, however it’s my work. If I make somebody really feel ache, it makes me I am joyful.”

Chimaev known as for a UFC middleweight title shot after changing into the primary individual to submit Whittaker within the UFC. Chimaev improved his good skilled file to 14-0 after successively beating two former UFC champions.