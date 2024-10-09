Robert Saleh ‘grateful’ for time as Jets coach in first comments since firing

“To my fellow coaches and workers, it has been an honor to work with all of you. Each considered one of you have been ‘all in’ and made sacrifices for each other that can by no means be forgotten. I want you all the perfect of luck for the rest of the season.

“To probably the most passionate fan base within the NFL, thanks for embracing my household. It has been a pleasure calling New York our dwelling and we are going to endlessly respect all the reminiscences that have been created right here.

Saleh was reportedly taken unexpectedly by his firing following a 2-3 begin to the season. In 56 video games with the Jets, the coach completed with a 20-36 report with zero playoff appearances.