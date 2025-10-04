Robert Pattinson Says Becoming a Dad Created a ‘Gravitational Pull’ to Be ‘Normie’

NEED TO KNOW Robert Pattinson opened up about how becoming a dad to his daughter has changed him

The actor said becoming a parent has led to him having “real, normie conversations”

Pattinson welcomed his daughter in March 2024 with his fiancée Suki Waterhouse

Robert Pattinson is sharing how becoming a dad has changed him.

The actor, who welcomed his baby daughter with fiancée Suki Waterhouse, 33, in March 2024, was interviewed by Icon Magazine for a new article. Ahead of the issue’s Oct. 14 release, the outlet shared quotes with Pattinson, 39, on their Instagram as he got candid about becoming a father.

“I have so much more patience. It’s funny, it’s not even patience; I genuinely enjoy hanging out with babies,” Pattinson told the outlet. “That surprised me.”

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse.

Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty



He also shared that becoming a dad has made him more “normie.”

“It’s also funny how you start having real, normie conversations – about things like schools or daycares…it’s so strange,” continued Pattinson. “It’s like, there’s this gravitational pull…Like, I have to wear Patagonia puffer jackets and cargo shorts now. I just have to.”

This past February, Pattinson spoke to Extra on the red carpet at the Mickey 17 world premiere in London and offered insight into parenting since he and Waterhouse welcomed their little girl.

“I hate boasting about it, but my daughter’s been, like, the most incredible sleeper since birth,” said Pattinson about his little one, whose name has not been made public.

One thing the actor did reveal, however, was whether he was good at diaper duty.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson.

Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty



“I’m an expert, like, the stealth nappy when the baby doesn’t even know they’ve had their nappy changed,” Pattinson told Extra.

The actor also confirmed that he would be up for doing a kids’ movie one day, noting, “I’m always kinda open to anything.”

In December, Waterhouse chatted with Today as part of their “8 Before 8” video series and spoke about her baby daughter. Asked what’s been her favorite part of parenting with the Batman actor, Waterhouse shared that there’s one “silly” thing they do every day.

“I think just getting the baby. We have a routine of putting her in the swimming pool and jumping in and out of the pool,” Waterhouse shared.

“That’s just always the most fun. End of the day, 5 p.m., we all get in the pool and be silly. It’s amazing,” she added.