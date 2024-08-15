Robert Griffin III and Sam Ponder Out at ESPN in NFL Shakeup.

ESPN continues to make modifications to its on-air expertise roster, with the Disney-owned sports activities media big reducing Robert Griffin III and Sam Ponder on Thursday.

Ponder labored on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown, whereas Griffin (or “RGIII” as he’s typically recognized) beforehand labored as an analyst on Monday Night time Countdown, the pregame present to ESPN’s Monday Night time Soccer, in addition to on some faculty soccer video games. ESPN employed Jason Kelce to hitch Monday Night time Countdown earlier this yr.

In line with a supply, each Griffin and Ponder have been knowledgeable about concerning the determination earlier right this moment, and they are going to be owed what is because of them of their contracts, with Ponder believed to have a few yr left on her deal, and Griffin about two years.

The transfer was described as a monetary and enterprise determination, with the timing meant to occur earlier than the beginning of the NFL season, and forward of the top of Disney’s fiscal yr subsequent month. It’s doable that ESPN may make different modifications to its expertise roster, although it isn’t anticipated to be something near final yr, when it reduce a pair dozen hosts, analysts, announcers and others unfastened, together with massive names like Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber and Max Kellerman.

The Athletic first reported the exits of Ponder and Griffin. ESPN declined to remark.