Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he left a dead bear in Central Park as a prank

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Unbiased presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as soon as retrieved a bear that was killed by a motorist and left it in New York’s Central Park with a bicycle on prime, sparking a thriller that consumed the town a decade in the past.

Kennedy describes the incident in a video that was posted to social media Sunday, including it will likely be included in a forthcoming New Yorker article that he expects to be damaging.

It’s the newest weird incident in Kennedy’s quixotic marketing campaign that has divided his well-known household and left Republicans and Democrats alike involved about his potential affect on the presidential contest. Kennedy has acknowledged a parasite that lodged in his mind and died. He denied consuming a canine after a buddy shared a photograph with Vainness Truthful journal exhibiting Kennedy dramatically getting ready to take a chew of a charred animal; Kennedy mentioned it was a goat.

Within the video, Kennedy recounts the story to actress Roseanne Barr. He says he was heading to a falconry tour with pals when a lady driving forward of him hit and killed the younger bear along with her automobile. He says he put it in his personal automobile, aspiring to pores and skin it and eat the meat, however the day acquired away from him.

Finally, he says, he was in Manhattan and wanted to get the bear carcass out of his automobile. His pals, fueled by alcohol, concocted the Central Park plan as a prank, he mentioned, including he was not drunk himself. On the time, bicycle accidents have been getting vital media consideration, so Kennedy and his pals thought it could be humorous to make it appear like the bear was hit by a bicycle.

Two girls strolling their canine discovered the lifeless bear and alerted authorities, touching off a thriller that captivated the town for just a few days. Bears are usually not among the many park’s recognized wildlife inhabitants.

The bike was dusted for prints and the animal despatched to Albany for a necropsy, which decided the bear was seemingly hit by a automobile and was not a sufferer of animal cruelty. However how the bear ended up in Central Park remained a thriller.

“I used to be fearful as a result of my prints have been throughout that bike,” Kennedy tells Barr within the video.