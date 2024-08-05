Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Says He Dumped a Dead Bear in Central Park

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is claiming that he as soon as positioned a useless bear in Central Park as a prank.

In a video shared on his social media on Sunday, Kennedy Jr. is proven telling a narrative to Roseanne Barr about an incident that occurred in 2014. He had famous he was sharing the story as a result of he was contacted by the New Yorker’s truth checkers who knowledgeable him that they have been doing a narrative on the occasion.

The caption to the three-minute video social media reads, “Trying ahead to seeing the way you spin this one, @NewYorker…”

Kennedy started his story sharing that on the time he was “taking a gaggle of individuals falconing up in Goshen, New York, up within the Hudson Valley” and whereas he was driving, a girl in a van in entrance of him “hit a bear and killed it. A younger bear.”

“So I pulled over and I picked up the bear and put him at the back of my van, as a result of I used to be going to pores and skin the bear,” he stated. “And it was superb situation, and I used to be going to place the meat in my fridge. And you are able to do that in New York state — you will get a bear tag for a roadkill bear.”

He continued, “And so then we went hawking and I had the bear in my automotive. After which we had a extremely good day, and we went late. We have been catching lots of sport, and the folks actually liked it, so we stayed late. And as an alternative of going again to my residence in Westchester, I needed to go proper to the town, as a result of there was a dinner at Peter Luger’s Steak Home. And on the finish of the dinner, it went late, and I noticed I couldn’t go residence — I needed to go to the airport. And the bear was in my automotive, and I didn’t wish to go away the bear within the automotive, as a result of, effectively, that will have been unhealthy.”

“So then I believed, you recognize, at the moment — this was the little little bit of the redneck in me — There’d been a collection of bicycle accidents in New York, they’d simply put within the bike lanes,” Kennedy stated. “And a few folks, a few folks had gotten killed, and it was day by day, and other people had been badly injured. Day by day, it was within the press. And so I believed — I wasn’t ingesting, in fact, however folks have been ingesting with me who thought this was a good suggestion.”

He continued, “I had an outdated bike in my automotive that someone had requested me to do away with, and I stated, ‘Let’s go put the bear within the Central Park, and we’ll make it appear to be he received hit by a motorcycle’ — it will be enjoyable, humorous for folks. So all people thought, ‘That’s an incredible thought,’ so we went and did that. And we thought it will be amusing for whoever discovered it or one thing.”

Nonetheless, Kennedy recalled the following day “it was on each tv station” and on the “entrance web page of each paper.”

“And I turned on the TV and there was like a mile of yellow tape and there have been 20 cop vehicles, there have been helicopters flying over it and I used to be like, ‘Oh my God. What did I do?’ After which there have been some folks on TV in tie-back fits with gloves on, lifting up the bike, and so they have been saying they have been going to take this as much as Albany to get it fingerprinted.”

Barr, who’s proven standing listening to the story, smiled and added “uh oh” earlier than Kennedy continued.

“And I used to be nervous, as a result of my prints have been throughout that bike,” Kennedy stated. “And fortuitously the story died down after some time, and it stayed useless for a decade. And the New Yorker one way or the other discovered about it and so they’re going to do an enormous article on me, and that’s one of many articles. So that they requested me, the fact-checkers. It’s going to be a nasty story.”

On the finish of the video, Kennedy might be seen laughing with Barr and others within the room.

The bear being present in a Central Park was in truth reported on on the time. In a New York Occasions article printed on Oct. 7, 2014, it was famous {that a} useless bear cub was discovered by a girl strolling her canine in Central Park and was mendacity underneath some bushes, partially hid by an deserted bicycle. It was additionally reported that the state’s Division of Environmental Conservation had introduced that necropsy outcomes confirmed that the reason for demise was “blunt power accidents in step with a motorized vehicle collision.” Nonetheless, regardless of it being concluded how the bear was killed, it was a thriller as to the way it ended up in Central Park to start with.

Although no different context was given for the rationale for Kennedy’s video, the story follows different claims the impartial presidential candidate has made, together with {that a} parasitic worm ate a part of his mind in addition to sharing another deemed conspiracy theories.

In a July 2 Vainness Honest article, a 2010 photograph was unearthed of Kennedy and an unidentified lady into the barbequed stays of what resembled a canine. Based on Vainness Honest, final yr Kennedy texted the image to a buddy who was touring to Korea, recommending a restaurant there that served canine. Vainness Honest additionally consulted with a veterinarian, who confirmed that the carcass within the image did certainly seem like a canine. Vainness Honest additionally reported that after the story was printed, Kennedy stated publicly that the image is of a goat in Patagonia.