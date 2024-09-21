Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Brandi Cyrus Talks Mom Tish: 5 Hot Stories

Cheryl Hines’ husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., denied having an inappropriate relationship with New York journal reporter Olivia Nuzzi after the outlet printed an apology to its readers claiming Nuzzi didn’t disclose a “private” reference to somebody she profiled in protection of the 2024 presidential election. Whereas the apology didn’t identify Kennedy outright, each CNN and The New York Instances reported that he was the second celebration within the alleged relationship. A rep for Kennedy, in the meantime, instructed NBC Information on Friday, September 20, “Mr. Kennedy solely met Olivia Nuzzi as soon as in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded successful piece.” End the week with Us under:

Brandi Cyrus completely opened up about her “supportive” bond with mother (and podcast cohost) Tish Cyrus , telling Us the dynamic duo are extra like “greatest pals” than mom and daughter.

completely opened up about her “supportive” bond with mother (and podcast cohost) , telling Us the dynamic duo are extra like “greatest pals” than mom and daughter. Almost three years after their break up rocked the fact TV world, Sister Wives star Christine Brown is suing ex-husband Kody Brown over custody of their youngest daughter, Truely, now 14.

is suing ex-husband over custody of their youngest daughter, Truely, now 14. Legendary actress Holland Taylor shut down a social media critic’s tackle her 2024 Emmy Awards look, sharing the heartwarming story of how she sourced her “astonishingly good” equipment.

shut down a social media critic’s tackle her 2024 Emmy Awards look, sharing the heartwarming story of how she sourced her “astonishingly good” equipment. Moses “Shyne” Barrow claimed in a press convention that former mentor Sean “Diddy” Combs, who was denied bail after being arrested on intercourse trafficking and racketeering fees this month, “destroyed my life.” Us takes a glance again on the pair’s historical past, together with their involvement in a 1999 taking pictures in New York Metropolis.

Signal as much as get each day information through e mail and observe Us on Instagram or Fb for extra information, unique interviews and intel, purple carpet dispatches and past.