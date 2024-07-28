Robert Downey Jr. Will Play Doctor Doom in Marvel’s ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ 

Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Physician Doom in a brand new “Avengers” film titled “Avengers: Doomsday,” which shall be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo in their very own return to Marvel. The directing duo is on deck to helm two new “Avengers” film: “Doomsday,” which can introduce Victor von Doom/Physician Doom, and “Avengers: Secret Wars.”

Whereas Downey had mentioned in current interviews that he was open to returning to Marvel, followers naturally assumed that meant he would come again as Iron Man/Tony Stark. Downey’s return because the villainous Victor von Doom comes as a large shock to the fandom, together with the ecstatic viewers at Marvel’s presentation at San Diego Comedian-Con. Downey made a victorious look to Corridor H on Saturday night to disclose his return.

Downey’s very first look because the playboy super-genius Stark got here in 2008’s “Iron Man,” which was the primary installment within the interconnected Marvel Cinematic Universe devised by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. Over the subsequent 11 years, Downey would reprise the function in 10 Marvel movies, together with “Iron Man 2,” “Iron Man 3,” “The Unbelievable Hulk,” “The Avengers,” “Captian America: Civil Struggle,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Avengers: Infinity Struggle” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

“Endgame” featured the loss of life of Iron Man. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confused to Vainness Honest final December that he had no real interest in messing with Downey’s emotional exit.

“We’re going to maintain that second and never contact that second once more,” Feige mentioned on the time about Iron Man’s loss of life. “All of us labored very arduous for a few years to get to that, and we’d by no means wish to magically undo it in any means.”

Downey is now returning to Marvel, however not as Iron Man. The actor had been fairly open this yr about his curiosity in coming again to the franchise. Talking to Esquire journal after his Oscar win for “Oppenheimer,” the actor was requested if he would ever return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe now that he’s formally an Academy Award winner. The actor didn’t hesitate to reply sure.

“Fortunately. It’s too integral part of my DNA,” Downey mentioned. “That function selected me. And look, I all the time say, ‘By no means, ever guess in opposition to Kevin Feige.’ It’s a shedding guess. He’s the home. He’ll all the time win.”

The Victor von Doom information continues an enormous yr for the actor. His efficiency as Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” received him the Academy Award win for greatest supporting actor in March. Most lately, Downey was featured within the solid of Park Chan-wooks’ mini-series “The Sympathizer” on HBO, the place he performed CIA operative Claude and several other different roles. He earned an Emmy nomination for supporting actor in a restricted collection or anthology.