Robert Downey Jr to star as Marvel’s Doctor Doom in Avengers Doomsday and Secret Wars

Robert Downey Jr is returning to the Marvel superhero world after 5 years – however to not the Iron Man function that launched the blockbuster franchise.
The actor will make his comeback as Dr Victor Von Doom, a distinguished villain within the comedian books that spawned the favored movie sequence.
Downey Jr will seem in Avengers: Doomsday, which is because of be launched in Could 2026, and an additional instalment titled Secret Wars a 12 months later.
Stars becoming a member of the Marvel franchise have been unveiled on the Comedian Con occasion in San Diego.
Downey Jr appeared on stage hid behind Physician Doom’s iconic masks and inexperienced cloak earlier than unveiling himself to followers.
Talking to reporters, he stated: “I like enjoying sophisticated characters.”
The 59-year-old was instrumental in launching the Marvel film universe, starring in its first movie Iron Man in 2008.
He final appeared in a Marvel movie in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.
The American actor gained an Oscar for his function in Oppenheimer earlier this 12 months.
Marvel is about to launch an additional three movies in 2025 earlier than Avengers returns to large screens.
Captain America: Courageous New World will see Harrison Ford exchange the late William Harm as Common Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross.
Florence Pugh will tackle a number one function in Thunderbolts, whereas Pedro Pascal will make his Marvel debut in The Improbable 4: First Steps.
Disney’s Marvel film sequence have generated $30bn (£23.3bn) in field workplace takings – the primary franchise to take action – however earnings have slowed in recent times.
Nonetheless, the latest launch of Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, has provided the possibility of a possible revival – making $96m on its opening day on Friday.
Final 12 months, Marvel dropped actor Jonathan Majors – who performed villain Kang the Conqueror – following his conviction for assaulting his girlfriend.