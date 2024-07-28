Robert Downey Jr to star as Marvel’s Doctor Doom in Avengers Doomsday and Secret Wars

Robert Downey Jr is returning to the Marvel superhero world after 5 years – however to not the Iron Man function that launched the blockbuster franchise.

The actor will make his comeback as Dr Victor Von Doom, a distinguished villain within the comedian books that spawned the favored movie sequence.

Downey Jr will seem in Avengers: Doomsday, which is because of be launched in Could 2026, and an additional instalment titled Secret Wars a 12 months later.

Stars becoming a member of the Marvel franchise have been unveiled on the Comedian Con occasion in San Diego.