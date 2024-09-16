Robert Downey Jr. And Wife Susan Downey’s Relationship Timeline

Robert Downey Jr. and his spouse, Susan Downey, will not be solely companions in life however in enterprise.

The couple tied the knot in 2005, two years after they met on the set of 2003’s Gothika. Downey portrayed Dr. Pete Graham within the horror flick, whereas Susan served as a producer on the movie. Susan even helped her husband rating certainly one of his largest roles to this point, Sherlock Holmes, by suggesting his casting to director Man Ritchie.

“If Susan hadn’t been within the room, Robert in all probability wouldn’t have develop into Sherlock Holmes,” Ritchie advised The Hollywood Reporter in October 2014. “She facilitated it, undoubtedly.”

Along with welcoming their two youngsters, Exton and Avri, the couple have teamed up on quite a few initiatives through the years by way of their manufacturing firm, Group Downey, together with The Decide, Dolittle and Candy Tooth. (Robert additionally shares son Indio with ex-wife, Deborah Falconer, whom he was married to from 1992 to 2004.)

Associated: Marvel Stars’ Relationship Histories Via the Years

Superheroes need love too! The celebrities of the Marvel Cinematic Universe haven’t solely related meaningfully on display screen, however in addition they discovered romance of their actual lives. Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson married Colin Jost in October 2020, greater than a decade after she joined the MCU. Though the Saturday Night time Dwell loves Marvel, however Johansson […]

Scroll all the way down to relive Robert and Susan’s largest relationship moments:

2003

Robert and Susan met on the set of the movie Gothika, which additionally starred Halle Berry and Penélope Cruz. “Everyone else ordered Japanese, however Robert advised us how oatmeal was the ‘superfood,’” Susan recalled of their early interactions in an October 2014 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “He introduced his personal packets of oatmeal to have at lunch. And he had this field of varied herbs and stuff. After which he began doing these yoga strikes. I imply, he was attention-grabbing however bizarre.”

In October of that yr, the duo made their pink carpet debut on the premiere of Robert’s movie The Singing Detective. They introduced their engagement one month later.

August 2005

The couple wed in Amagansett, New York, surrounded by household and mates.

December 2009

Susan revealed that their romance helped Robert overcome his dependancy battle. “[I said], ‘This isn’t gonna work.’ I made it clear that to stick with me, nothing might occur,” she advised Harper’s Bazaar. “I feel he noticed what we had. There was one thing magical there, one thing we couldn’t put our finger on. He at all times says that we turned this third factor once we bought collectively — one thing that neither of us might have develop into by ourselves — and I feel that’s true.” (Robert has been drug-free since 2003.)

January 2010

Robert gave his spouse a hilarious shout-out whereas profitable Finest Actor in a Musical or Comedy for Sherlock Holmes on the 2010 Golden Globes. “To begin with, I’d wish to thank Susan Downey for telling me that Matt Damon was going to win, so don’t trouble to organize a speech,” he joked.

He added: “I actually don’t need to thank my spouse as a result of I could possibly be bussing tables on the Day by day Grill if not for her. Jesus, what a gig that might be.”

Associated: Marvelous Mother and father! Paul Rudd and Extra MCU Stars’ Cute Household Images

Superhero sweeties! These Marvel Universe members all have little ones at house. Scarlett Johansson, who performs Black Widow, turned a mother in August 2014 when her and then-husband Romain Dauriac’s daughter, Rose, arrived. “The love is simply unbelievable,” the actress advised Barbara Walters of motherhood 4 months later. “It’s very overwhelming.” Following the previous couple’s […]

June 2010

Robert and Susan launched their manufacturing firm, Group Downey, which has gone on to make documentaries equivalent to 2022’s Sr., which adopted the connection between Robert and his late father. Robert Downey Sr., and reveals equivalent to Perry Mason.

February 2012

The duo welcomed their first little one collectively, son Exton. Robert and Susan stepped out for his or her first public look since turning into mother and father on the Hollywood premiere of The Avengers two months later.

November 2014

After saying that he and Susan have been anticipating a child lady in July, Robert and his spouse welcomed their daughter, Avri.

August 2015

Robert commemorated his and Susan’s tenth wedding ceremony anniversary by sharing a photograph of the 2 of them sporting sun shades through Instagram. “An ideal 10,” he captioned the put up. “Glad Anniversary, Mrs. Downey.”

Associated: Stars Who’ve Performed Superheroes

To the rescue! A few of Hollywood’s largest stars have donned tights and capes to avoid wasting the day as beloved superheroes — see celebs together with Ben Affleck, Chris Evans, and Gwyneth Paltrow as superheroes!

October 2017

The pair gave followers an inside have a look at their Hamptons Residence in a profile with Architectural Digest. “We wished one thing we haven’t seen one million occasions,” Robert stated of their house, which featured a windmill and a big praying mantis statue. “We didn’t got down to do one thing conspicuously wacky. We simply take pleasure in a little bit of whimsey and enjoyable. And we undoubtedly don’t like boring.”

November 2021

“Adjusting the halo on my heaven despatched accomplice Mrs D … you’re my all the pieces, and November sixth, At all times a day of gratitude, to your blessed beginning,” Robert wrote through social media in honor of Susan’s birthday. “P.S. I’ll by no means watch forward on a co-viewed streaming present … That’s my everlasting vow.”

August 2022

To have fun their seventeenth wedding ceremony anniversary, Robert shared a throwback pic from their 2005 nuptials through Instagram. “In the present day marks 17 years of unadulterated marital bliss,” he wrote alongside the pic, which featured him leaning over to kiss Susan on the cheek. “Susan, you’re my bedrock, touchstone and fortunate stars besides.”

February 2023

Robert continued to gush about his spouse through social media. “To she who lovingly tolerates my many shenanigans, I pledge my timeless love …” he captioned a sequence of humorous pictures with Susan.

August 2023

For his or her 18th wedding ceremony anniversary, Robert and Susan recreated the picture of him kissing her on the cheek. “18 years, love nonetheless in bloom!!” Robert wrote alongside the pair of pics through Instagram.

December 2023

A supply solely advised Us Weekly that the couple are “as a lot in love right now as they have been within the days after they met,” including, “They’re the envy of all their mates as a result of they make it look really easy.”

The insider went on to name Susan Robert’s “right-hand individual.” They advised Us: “She’s so supportive of him. He at all times blows her away together with his expertise.”

Thank You! You may have efficiently subscribed.

February 2024

Robert received the Excellent Efficiency by a Male Actor in a Supporting Function trophy on the 2024 SAG Awards, the place he thanked all of his previous costars and Susan.

“Now why have I added my spouse’s identify to the record of tremendous proficient [actors] that I’ve discovered a lot from up shut over these final 40 years?” Robert stated in his speech. “It’s as a result of, for 22 years, she has flawlessly portrayed a sane and rational particular person who’s fortunately married to an actor.”

September 2024

Susan stood by Robert’s facet on the 2024 Emmy Awards, the place he was nominated for Excellent Supporting Actor in a Restricted or Anthology Sequence or Film for The Sympathizer. Robert sported a dapper navy blue monochrome suite and tie, whereas Susan glittered in a beautiful ruby pink strapless robe.