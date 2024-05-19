Robbers made off with ‘several million euros’ of jewels in armed heist of ‘Jeweler to the Stars’

PARIS (AP) — Armed robbers who used a motorcycle as a battering ram made off with “a number of million euros’” ({dollars}) value of valuables in a heist of the luxurious Paris boutique of self-declared “Jeweler to the Stars” Harry Winston, the French prosecutor’s workplace overseeing the police probe stated.

Having refused Saturday to verify that Harry Winston was the goal, the Paris prosecutor’s workplace did so on Sunday, saying the dazzling, by-appointment retailer on the tony Avenue Montaigne was robbed by a gang of no less than three individuals.

They “pressured entry to the jewellery retailer utilizing a two-wheeler. They stole jewellery from a number of home windows, whereas certainly one of them stored watch,” carrying a long-barreled firearm, the prosecutor’s workplace stated.

As they sped away, they pointed the firearm “within the course of cops, who needed to put an finish to their pursuit,” it stated.

“The injury, at the moment being assessed, is a number of million euros,” it stated.

Harry Winston didn’t reply to emailed questions from The Related Press. This isn’t the primary time the luxurious retailer has been robbed. Eight individuals have been convicted in 2015 in reference to a spectacular 2008 holdup during which three cross-dressing gunmen stole about $92 million in loot.