Rob Stratton Named VP Of Visual + Media Rights At Sony Music Publishing UK

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Publishing UK introduced that Rob Stratton has been promoted to the position of Vice President of Visible and Media Rights.

In his new billet at SMPUK, Stratton will take level on the corporate’s visible and media efforts within the area, developining and sustaining relationships with broadcasters, media manufacturing firms, and different companions.

He may also proceed to work alongside his counterpart, Cathy Merenda and the US Visible + Media Rights staff.

Stratton joined the Visible + Media Rights staff in 2019 and has performed a job in offers with firms equivalent to Hasbro, Mattel, All3Media and extra. He first joined Sony Music Publishing in 2014 as a promotions eec earlier than making the leap to visible and media rights.

“We’ve got been actually impressed with the best way that Rob has taken to main the Visible + Media Rights staff within the UK and to collaborating with Cathy Merenda to ship on the highly effective international imaginative and prescient for Sony Music Publishing on this house. He’s a considerate and clever government who is targeted on delivering nice service to our companions and who brings a relaxed and optimistic vitality to our management staff. We’re delighted to see him rising throughout the firm and he actually deserves this promotion,” acknowledged Tim Main, Co-Managing Director, Sony Music Publishing UK.

“I’m delighted to be entering into the position of Vice President and main the Visible + Media Rights staff within the UK. I stay up for enhancing our partnerships by thrilling improvements and advancing our technique on a world scale. An enormous thanks to Tim, David, and Cathy for his or her assist and belief,” added Rob Stratton.