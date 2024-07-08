Rob Reiner Calls on President Joe Biden to Exit Race, End Campaign

Rob Reiner has joined the record of distinguished Democrats calling on President Joe Biden to exit the race.

On Sunday, the actor-director posted on X (previously Twitter): “It’s time to cease fucking round. If the Convicted Felon wins, we lose our Democracy. Joe Biden has successfully served US with honor, decency, and dignity. It’s time for Joe Biden to step down.”

Reiner is the newest distinguished Hollywood Democratic backers to name on Biden to step down, following on the heels of Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, Damon Lindelof and Abigail Disney. Ari Emanuel additionally has expressed frustration with the president on the heels of his broadly criticized June 27 debate efficiency in opposition to former President Donald Trump.

Reiner’s submit comes per week after he hosted a marketing campaign fundraiser at his Brentwood house that was attended by Vice President Kamala Harris, amongst others. On the June 29 occasion, Harris defended Biden, saying it wasn’t his “best hour,” in line with information stories. Nonetheless, she argued that Trump is “a menace to our democracy” and that “none of that modified due to a day in June.”

On Sunday, Biden was campaigning in Pennsylvania, the place the 81-year-old joked about his age (“I do know I look 40”) and informed supporters, “I, trustworthy to God, have by no means been extra optimistic about America’s future if we stick collectively,” in line with the Related Press.

Different prime Democrats in D.C. are divided on whether or not Biden ought to exit the race, with some calling for him to bow out and others arguing he ought to keep in.

The New York Occasions, the Chicago Tribune and The Atlanta Journal-Structure have known as for Biden to step down.