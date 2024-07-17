Rob Lowe Says Tom Cruise Knocked Him Out on ‘The Outsiders’ Set

Rob Lowe revealed that his Outsiders costar Tom Cruise bought a little bit too within the zone throughout a boxing match on the set of the 1983 movie.

“He’s so aggressive that we used to field within the hallway of the resort we have been staying at throughout Outsiders. A lot testosterone,” Lowe, 60, stated throughout a Monday, July 15, look on “The Wealthy Eisen Present.”

Lowe went on to elucidate that he and his costars, together with Cruise, 62, would “put on headgear” and protecting mouthpieces and “legitimately spar” with each other.

“We’re 18-year-old guys caught on location. … And I simply bear in mind, Tom was jacked, and I had pipe cleaner arms,” the St. Elmo’s Fireplace actor recalled. “Tom is, like, this beast, however I hit him actual clear, and I rang his bell, and the following [thing] I knew, I awoke. I used to be coming to, on the ground, and he, like, fully knocked me out.”

Lowe added that Cruise’s “eyes simply went black” after he punched him, recalling, “However that’s the stuff we did. That’s what guys do. It’s like Battle Membership.”

Lowe beforehand shared throughout an April 2020 look on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Professional” podcast that Cruise went “ballistic” when he came upon that he and Lowe can be sharing a resort room through the Outsiders auditioning course of.

“The notion that an 18-year-old actor with a walk-on half in Limitless Love and, like, a seventh lead in Faucets may have that type of, like, wherewithal? I bear in mind going, ‘Wow, this man is the true deal,’” Lowe stated. “I imply, it made me snicker, it was gnarly … however on the finish [of the day], you possibly can’t argue with the outcomes. He’s had his eye on the ball since day one.”

Lowe and Cruise starred as Sodapop Curtis and Steve Randle, respectively, within the coming-of-age movie alongside Emilio Estevez, C. Thomas Howell, Matt Dillon, Patrick Swayze, Ralph Macchio and Diane Lane. In February, Outsiders director Francis Ford Coppola shared video footage from the movie’s auditions.

“42 years in the past we solid The Outsiders in a novel method. We had all of the actors collectively on a soundstage and would alternate completely different actors studying for various roles,” Coppola, 85, captioned the Instagram clip. “It was fascinating as a result of every of them was watching their competitors, so whereas it may’ve been a unstable scenario, it become a really optimistic one. There emerged the pure respect and sense of colleagueship amongst them. The consequence labored superbly and jogged my memory of my days as a camp counselor.”

Lowe commented on the submit, “Appears like this was simply yesterday,” whereas Macchio, 62, who performed Johnny Cade, expressed his gratitude for Coppola and S.E. Hinton, who penned the novel that impressed the movie.

“These auditions and this movie expertise nonetheless inform me right this moment. Thanks, Francis (and Susie) ❤️,” Macchio wrote.

The Outsiders is now a Broadway musical, which gained 4 Tony Awards, together with Finest New Musical, in June. Macchio attended a efficiency of the present final month and posed for images with the solid. Sky Lakota-Lynch, who performs the function originated by Macchio within the manufacturing, shared a photograph of himself and the Karate Child actor by way of Instagram.

“Johnny Cade(s) 💘 Love you @ralph_macchio & @julia_macchio,” he captioned the submit.