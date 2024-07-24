Rob Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff’s Relationship Timeline

Rob Lowe and his spouse, Sheryl Berkoff, have been fortunately married for greater than 30 years — a rarity in Hollywood.

The couple first met in 1983 once they had been arrange on a blind date. Whereas they didn’t initially hit it off, the Parks and Recreation alum and the make-up artist reconnected a number of years in a while the set of 1990’s Unhealthy Affect, which is the place their romance blossomed.

The movie could have been referred to as Unhealthy Affect, however Lowe has incessantly praised Berkoff for having an unimaginable, life-changing affect on him.

“[Our relationship] made me study how I used to be residing my life,” he advised Haute Dwelling in March 2014 of the start of his romance with the jewellery designer. “That led me to getting sober, which led me to altering my life — giving me every part I now have.”

Scroll all the way down to see Lowe and Berkoff’s relationship timeline: