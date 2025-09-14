Road closures set for DC Half Marathon on Sunday

The annual DC Half Marathon, plus the National Race to End Women’s Cancer bring thousands of runners to D.C. streets Sunday and with the races come a series of road closures.

The annual DC Half Marathon, plus the National Race to End Women’s Cancer bring thousands of runners to D.C. streets Sunday and with the races come a series of road closures across the District.

D.C. police sent out an advisory to let people know that the following streets will be closed from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday:

1200 block of Maine Avenue, SW

Maine Avenue from I-395 Westbound to Independence Avenue SW

Southbound Potomac River Freeway Split to Route 66, NW

Theodore Roosevelt Bridge Ramp to Ohio Drive, NW

Westbound E Street Expressway ramp to Southbound Potomac River Freeway, NW

9th Street Tunnel ramp to Maine Ave, SW

U.S. Park Police are also closing the following streets from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday:

Ohio Drive from 23rd Street to East Basin Drive, SW

Independence Avenue from 14th Street to 23rd Street, SW

Rock Creek Parkway from Ohio Drive, NW to Shoreham Hill

East and West Potomac Parks

East Basin Drive, SW

Raoul Wallenberg Place from 15th Street to Maine Avenue, SW

Ramp from Memorial Circle to Ohio Drive SW

Homefront Drive, SW

Daniel Chester French Drive from Independence Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle, SW

Maine Avenue at ramp from East Basin Drive to Independence Avenue SW

17th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue SW

Parkway Drive, NW from Lincoln Memorial Circle to Rock Creek Parkway

15th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue SW

Madison Drive from 14th Street to 15th Street NW

Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 15th Street, SW

Organizers want the public to know that the Metro will not be opening early for this race. The start point is on Independence Ave. and runners need to meet at 7 a.m. The start line will close at 7:15 a.m.

Organizers suggest runners be dropped off at either 15th Street NW in front of the Washington Monument or on Constitution Ave NW & 23rd St NW near the Lincoln Memorial.

The District said the National Race to End Women’s Cancer also happens Sunday, between 7 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., closing the following streets:

Starting on Pennsylvania Avenue NW, between 12th and 13th Streets

Proceeding east on Pennsylvania Avenue to 3rd Street NW

South on 3rd Street to Independence Avenue SW

West on Independence Avenue to 7th Street SW

U-turn just before 7th Street heading east on Independence Avenue to 4th Street SW

South on 4th Street to D Street SW

East on D Street to 3rd Street SW

North on 3rd Street to Constitution Avenue NW

West on Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

West on Pennsylvania Avenue to finish line between 12th and 13th Streets

Listen to WTOP every 10 minutes on the 8s for the latest traffic and weather updates.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.