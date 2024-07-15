RNC Day 1: Here’s what to expect as the RNC kicks off in Milwaukee after Trump assassination attempt

Washington – The Republican Nationwide Conference kicks off Monday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the place the GOP is ready to formalize the nomination of former President Donald Trump simply days after an assassination try in opposition to the previous president.

Republicans from throughout the nation are descending on Milwaukee’s Fiserv Discussion board area to appoint Trump, who clinched the nomination in March having amassed the 1,215 delegates wanted.

How the capturing reshapes the conference stays to be seen. Secret Safety officers mentioned Sunday that the company has been engaged on the RNC safety plan for greater than a yr, and the plan will stay in place.

Trump mentioned Sunday that he would not delay his journey to Wisconsin for the Republican Nationwide Conference.

“Based mostly on yesterday’s horrible occasions, I used to be going to delay my journey to Wisconsin, and The Republican Nationwide Conference, by two days, however have simply determined that I can not enable a ‘shooter,’ or potential murderer, to power change to scheduling, or the rest,” Trump wrote in a social media put up.

Trump’s nomination is a formality, however it’s nonetheless a thriller who the previous president will choose as his operating mate. Sources conversant in the planning informed CBS Information that Trump will announce his choose for vp earlier than the anticipated roll name vote to appoint the ticket later within the day.

The Fiserv Discussion board forward of the Republican Nationwide Conference (RNC) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US, on Sunday, July 14, 2024. David Paul Morris/Bloomberg through Getty Pictures



What’s on the agenda?

The roll name delegate rely is anticipated to start Monday afternoon, when round 2,400 delegates from across the nation will come collectively to formally nominate Trump. States are anticipated to announce what number of delegates they are going to be delivering to every candidate. Trump is anticipated to formally settle for the nomination in a speech on Thursday.

Every day of the conference contains a theme that performs off of Trump’s “Make America Nice Once more” tagline. Monday’s theme is “Make America Rich As soon as Once more,” in a nod to the financial insurance policies underneath the Trump administration and the promise to “usher in a brand new age of prosperity” ought to the previous president return to workplace, his marketing campaign outlined.

The primary official session will get underway at 12:45 CT, or 1:45 ET. For an in depth schedule of occasions, see the RNC’s grasp calendar on their web site.

Who’s talking?

The RNC and the Trump marketing campaign introduced a listing of audio system for this week’s conference on Saturday, which incorporates lawmakers, tv personalities and artists, members of the previous president’s household and others. An in depth, day by day schedule of the audio system has but to be launched.

Amongst Trump’s relations, his two older sons are slated to talk, alongside along with his son Donald Jr.’s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle and RNC co-chair Lara Trump, who’s married to Eric Trump. Trump’s spouse, Melania Trump, has not been named as a speaker, nor has his daughter Ivanka Trump, who labored in his first administration.

Although the listing of audio system is primarily dominated by governors, lawmakers and officers, others like nation music stars Lee Greenwood and Chris Janson, together with rapper Amber Rose are additionally on the listing of audio system, as is Tucker Carlson.

Prime contenders for Trump’s vice presidential choose, like North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Sen. J.D. Vance and Sen. Marco Rubio are additionally slated to talk over the course of the week.

Trump’s former rival for the GOP nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, can also be scheduled to talk. And in a shock reversal, Nikki Haley, one other Trump major rival, has additionally accepted an invite to talk on the conference, two sources conversant in the planning informed CBS Information.

Tips on how to watch the 2024 RNC with cable

CBS tv stations can have protection starting at 10 p.m. ET through the 4 days. Discover your native CBS station right here.

Tips on how to watch the 2024 RNC with out cable

CBS Information 24/7 can have protection of the conference all through the day and can stream every evening’s keynote speeches, and will also be seen in your cell or streaming gadget.

