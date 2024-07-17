RNC 2024 Day 2 updates: Trump rivals take center stage along with divine intervention

ABC Information contacted a number of of Nikki Haley’s supporters to ask their reactions to her speech on the RNC Tuesday night time.

Jack LaFrankie, a voter in Tennessee, instructed ABC Information that he agreed with a lot of Haley’s speech and that if the election had been held at this time, he would reluctantly vote for Trump.

Eli Raykinstein, an incoming sophomore at Michigan State College, stated her speech resonated with him.

“I additionally like how she spoke to the individuals who weren’t completely offered on Trump, not simply to the bottom he already has,” Raykinstein stated.

Nikki Haley speaks through the second day of the 2024 Republican Nationwide Conference, in Milwaukee, July 16, 2024. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP through Getty Pictures

Thalia Flores from New Hampshire stated she would by no means vote for Trump.

“By no means. She simply purchased herself a cupboard place — in all probability Secretary of State,” she stated.

After Haley’s speech, Louis Hibbs, an undecided voter from Boothwyn, Pennsylvania, instructed ABC Information that he is nonetheless undecided.

“I nonetheless can not help wanting again on the debate and the way in which Biden was stumbling over his personal phrases,” he stated.

Undecided North Carolina voter Roger Stewart instructed ABC Information that Haley is a real Republican.

“I am nonetheless undecided. That is my official and trustworthy declaration. I beloved her speech, although,” Stewart stated.

-ABC Information’ Hannah Demissie, Kelsey Walsh and Isabella Murray