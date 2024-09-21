RJK Jr., Olivia Nuzzi’s Relationship Was ‘Emotional’ Not ‘Physical’

Extra particulars are coming to gentle over Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Olivia Nuzzi’s rumored connection.

“An individual with direct information of the matter informed CNN that the connection … was emotional and digital in nature, not bodily,” CNN’s Brian Stetler and Hadas Gold wrote in an article revealed Thursday, September 19.

Nuzzi labored as a high-profile political reporter for New York Journal. Earlier on Friday, the journal revealed a public apology to its readers, stating that Nuzzi had didn’t disclose a “private relationship” with an unnamed topic she profiled in 2024 election protection. The article has since been taken down.

“She is at the moment on go away from the journal, and the journal is conducting a extra thorough third-party assessment. We remorse this violation of our readers’ belief,” the journal’s since-deleted assertion learn.

All through her time at New York Journal, Nuzzi wrote a November characteristic on Kennedy, who was working for president earlier than dropping out and in the end endorsing Donald Trump. Nuzzi additionally penned a number of options about Trump and his marketing campaign.

“Earlier this yr, the character of some communication between myself and a former reporting topic turned private. Throughout that point, I didn’t immediately report on the topic nor use them as a supply,” Nuzzi mentioned in a press release to CNN. “The connection was by no means bodily however ought to have been disclosed to forestall the looks of a battle. I deeply remorse not doing so instantly and apologize to these I’ve dissatisfied, particularly my colleagues at New York.”

Whereas Kennedy, 70, was not named by New York Journal nor Nuzzi, different retailers together with CNN and The New York Instances reported it was Kennedy. He in the end denied having an inappropriate “private relationship” along with her.

“Mr. Kennedy solely met Olivia Nuzzi as soon as in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a success piece,” a rep for Kennedy informed NBC Information on Friday.

Kennedy has been married to Curb Your Enthusiasm actress Cheryl Hines since 2014. The couple initially met in 2004 and remained pals till their connection turned romantic years later. Hines, 58, and Kennedy started courting in 2010 after she finalized her divorce from ex-husband Paul Younger. The exes share daughter Catherine. Kennedy, for his half, was beforehand married to Mary Richardson Kennedy from 1994 to 2012 and Emily Ruth Black from 1982 to 1994.

Hines has not publicly commented on Kennedy and Nuzzi’s scandal. Us Weekly has reached out for remark.