Rivian Stock Soars 50% After EV Maker Secures $5B Investment From Volkswagen

Rivian (RIVN) shares soared 50% in prolonged buying and selling on Tuesday following information that German automaker Volkswagen (VWAGY) plans to speculate $5 billion within the electrical automobile (EV) startup as a part of a three way partnership to create industry-leading automobile software program expertise.

Volkswagen will make an preliminary $1 billion funding within the EV maker and expects to inject one other $4 billion into the corporate by 2026, the automakers mentioned in a joint assertion late Tuesday.

The preliminary $1 billion from Volkswagen will include an unsecured convertible be aware, which is able to convert to Rivian shares on or after Dec. 1, the discharge mentioned.

“Not solely is that this partnership anticipated to convey our software program and related zonal structure to a good broader market by Volkswagen Group’s international attain, however this partnership additionally is anticipated to assist safe our capital wants for substantial progress,” Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe mentioned within the assertion.

The three way partnership comes after Ford (F) exited its majority stake within the EV firm final 12 months, scrapping its preliminary plans to co-develop plug-in vehicles with Californian-based Rivian. Over the previous two years, EV automakers have contended with shrinking revenue margins resulting from growing competitors from China and a slowdown in gross sales arising from larger rates of interest resulting in steep value reductions.

In its newest quarter, Rivian reported a lack of $1.45 billion because it updates its manufacturing amenities to roll out its up to date automobile lineup of pickups and SUVs, together with its R2 and R3 midsize platform anticipated from 2026. On an investor name Tuesday night, Scaringe mentioned the three way partnership would assist the EV maker on its highway to turning into cash-flow optimistic, including that Volkswagen’s funding will help the corporate ramp up it next-generation automobile manufacturing.

Supply: TradingView.com.



Monitor This Key Zone of Resistance on Rivian’s Chart

Since gapping 25% decrease in late February, Rivian shares have carved out a possible inverse head and shoulders, a bottoming sample that forecasts the reversal of a downtrend.

Certainly, Wednesday’s anticipated inventory value surge will verify the formation following a convincing breakout above the sample’s neckline.

Wanting forward, traders ought to monitor a key space on the chart between $15 and $20, the place the value finds a zone of resistance from numerous outstanding of peaks and troughs extending again to January final 12 months. A breakout above this vital technical area could pave the way in which for the EV maker’s inventory to check final 12 months’s excessive set in July at $28.06.

Rivian shares gained 49.9% to $17.93 in after-hours buying and selling Tuesday.

