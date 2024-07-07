Riverdale’s Vanessa Morgan Is Pregnant With Her 2nd Baby

Riverdale alum Vanessa Morgan is pregnant together with her second child, her first with boyfriend James Karnik.

“So in love with this man, our household of 4 coming this month,” Morgan, 32, wrote through Instagram on Saturday, July 6. “Shock! Thanks GOD.”

Morgan uploaded maternity images with Karnik, 33, the place he cradled her stomach within the forest. Karnik revealed the infant’s intercourse when he shared a snap moments later captioned, “Holdin BOTH my women on the identical time.”

Morgan beforehand welcomed son River in January 2021 with ex-husband Michael Kopech. The previous couple wed in January 2020, with the actress asserting her being pregnant through social media that July. On the time, she omitted Kopech’s title. Information later broke that Kopech filed for divorce one month earlier than Morgan’s being pregnant reveal.

“Within the second, it’s so painful. It’s nearly like we idolize what our dream actuality [was] from once we have been a child,” Morgan mentioned throughout an episode of the “Broad Concepts” podcast in March, addressing her cut up for the primary time. “You mourn the longer term that by no means occurred. You mourn the fantasy that you simply created, and that wasn’t the truth that was one of the best alignment for me.”

She added: “God saved me. I solely noticed the larger image now. You undergo these two years of ache. I went via two years of ache.”

Elsewhere within the podcast episode, Morgan mentioned, “A part of the largest factor is that embarrassment. Not eager to face that you’ve a damaged household. You get married, you wish to type of have that fantasy and I feel it’s nearly such as you really feel disillusioned to inform those that it didn’t work out, I’m going to be a single mother. I feel that’s the fantastic thing about life is that it doesn’t at all times go as deliberate and it’s the journey.”

Regardless of the ups and downs, her expertise elevating River has been optimistic. “He’s crawling in all places, and he’s beginning to transition to strolling,” Morgan solely gushed to Us Weekly in 2021, sharing her son’s milestones. “He’s climbing up. He’s standing on issues. I used to be simply taking a look at child photos of him. … Oh, my God, a month makes such a distinction. He was so small. The place’s the time going?”

Motherhood has allowed Morgan to really feel like “a child once more” and “relive my childhood via his eyes,” she added, telling Us, “It’s actually particular.”

Following her divorce, Morgan moved on with Karnik, who already acquired a style of fatherhood earlier than the pair’s being pregnant information. In August 2023, Morgan shared a video through her Instagram Story of River and the basketball participant having a blast on a zipline. “Date nights,” she captioned the submit.