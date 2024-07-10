Rita Ora Wears 6 Red Outfits in 24 Hours While Promoting ‘Descendants’

Rita Ora’s stylish purple outfit streak is a must-see.

Ora, 33, proved to haven’t any scarcity of crimson getups in her wardrobe whereas doing press for her upcoming film, Descendants: The Rise of Purple, in New York Metropolis on Monday, July 8, and Tuesday, July 9. To kick off her fiery press run , Ora stepped out in a lacy cutout prime and matching pants.

She elevated the set with ruby sandals, a silver chain necklace, funky sun shades and sparkly bracelets. Her blonde hair was parted down the center and styled in curls.

Subsequent, Ora, who performs the Queen of Hearts within the Disney movie, became a leather-based look that includes a smooth blazer, a fitted vermillion shirt full with black buttons and glossy trousers. She teamed it with rectangular sun shades and numerous silver rings. Ora additionally ditched her sandals for pointed-toe heels.

Afterward Monday, Ora rocked a leather-based heart-adorned jacket and a fitted miniskirt. The singer accomplished her outfit with purple tinted shades, a shoulder bag and kitten heels. Ora twisted her curls right into a messy updo.

She continued to color the city purple on Monday, becoming a plunging maxi gown that includes lengthy sleeves and a flowy skirt. She accomplished her look with ruby strappy heels and black shades.

On Tuesday, Ora strutted via the Large Apple in a fluffy coat and matching skirt. She elevated the piece with sling-back heels, a vivid purple lip, matching sun shades, pearl earrings and crimped hair.

Ora dazzled once more on Tuesday whereas slaying in a vibrant frock that includes a fitted bodice, voluminous sleeves and silver buttons. Ora, who was styled by Pippa Atkinson, paired the design with purple pointed-toe pumps, fierce shades and diamond earrings. Her mane was styled in a half-up-half-down hairstyle.

Descendants: The Rise of Purple will premiere on Friday, July 12, on Disney+.