Rising Country Star Mae Estes Renews Her Publishing Deal With Kobalt

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Unbiased music writer Kobalt introduced it has renewed a worldwide publishing cope with nation artist Mae Estes.

Estes, who first signed with Kobalt in 2020, has generated greater than 13 million streams throughout all DSPs and social media platforms as an unbiased artist and signed a worldwide recording deal in late 2023 with Massive Machine.

She started her profession in music when she was simply 7 and sang the Nationwide Anthem at a rodeo in Arkansas. She started releasing music as an unbiased artist in 2019 Kobalt and launched her debut EP in 2022. In keeping with Kobalt, she’s presently within the studio engaged on her subsequent undertaking.

“From the very first second I heard Mae’s voice to the second I spotted what an unbelievable human she was – I knew Stephanie Cox was the right companion and teammate for Mae,” stated Kendall Warren, Mae’s supervisor. “We’re fortunate to have Stephanie main the cost with Mae’s publishing – Stephanie’s the most effective within the enterprise.”

“Once I first obtained to Nashville, I discovered shortly that it was necessary to search out my champions within the music trade and I’m unbelievably grateful to have performed simply that in partnering with Kendall Warren and Stephanie Cox,” stated Estes. “Kendall and I’ve a lot respect and appreciation for Stephanie and the remainder of the unbelievable Kobalt group. I’m ecstatic to have the ability to proceed to create sincere nation music I consider in surrounded by among the finest professionals (and people normally) Music Metropolis has to supply.”

She is presently on tour as a solo artist together with performing because the tour opener for Jamey Johnson, Dierks Bentley and Lainey Wilson.