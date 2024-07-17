Rising Country Music Singer/Songwriters Kashus Culpepper And Tyler Braden Sign With CAA

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Rising Nation Music artists Kashus Culpepper and Tyler Braden have signed with Inventive Artists Company (CAA) for illustration. Moreover, Culpepper has inked a co-publishing cope with Huge Loud Publishing and Warner Chappell Music (WCM).

Culpepper, a latest signee to Huge Loud Data, signed with CAA for illustration nearly every week in the past and has additionally inked an unique worldwide publishing cope with Huge Loud Publishing and WCM.

The Alabama-born, Navy veteran singer/songwriter’s debut single, “After Me?” was launched in June, whereas his subsequent single, “Who Damage You,” is slated for launch Friday (July 19).

“We’re past excited to be working with Kashus,” mentioned WCM A&R Supervisor Benji Amaefule. “He’s one in every of one, and his tales have a capability to resonate with a large demographic. His soulful tackle nation is already connecting together with his viewers and can proceed to achieve followers across the nation and the world.”

“Anybody who’s heard Kashus sing is aware of why we needed to have him on the label, however his songwriting was simply as huge of a draw as his voice,” mentioned Huge Loud Data Senior Vice President (SVP) of A&R Sara Knabe. “It’s uncooked, it’s actual, it’s lived in, it’s emotional, it has a lot soul. He’s writing songs that can stand the check of time, and we’re all right here for it!”

Culpepper bought out headline membership reveals within the US South earlier than releasing a single. He has additionally supported acts akin to Charles Wesley Godwin, Charley Crockett, and NeedToBreathe.

One other Alabama native, breakout Nation music artist and former firefighter, Braden, launched his debut EP, What Do They Know, by way of Warner Music Nashville, which signed him to a document deal in 2020. His 2023 EP, Neon Grave, accommodates the SiriusXM channel The Freeway’s No. 1 smash, “Strive Dropping One.” His present single, “Satan You Know,” has hit viral standing with greater than 60 million streams and practically 50,000 makes use of on TikTok. Music Row first reported information of Braden’s signing with CAA. Brokers Chris Burrus and Kylen Sharpe characterize him.

Up to now, Braden has 4.3 million month-to-month listeners on Spotify and over 380 million international streams. The busy man about city will open for the Brothers Osborne on their Would possibly As Properly Be Us World Tour starting January 2025.

As well as, Braden has a signed publishing cope with BMG and is managed by Matt Tubbs and Allie Petko from WHY&HOW.





