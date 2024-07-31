Rising Country Music Powerhouse Duo Willow Hill Releases New EP ‘Better Together’

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess)—Rising nation powerhouse duo Willow Hill releases their new EP, Higher Collectively, out in every single place now. Comprised of husband-wife crew Alexandra and CT Fields, Willow Hill has been charming audiences with its distinctive mix of heartfelt storytelling and dynamic melodies. Acknowledged as a Rolling Stone “Band To Watch,” the duo’s newest launch continues to showcase their distinct fashion, additional cementing their place as one in all nation music’s most promising rising acts.

LISTEN TO THE BETTER TOGETHER EP HERE.

“With Higher Collectively, we needed to take the most effective songs that we’ve got written thus far and make a real duo file. That’s why we gave it this title. We needed to say that we’re higher as songwriters, artists, human beings, and as a pair due to one another. And we actually needed to showcase that. Some artists shrink back from that type of affection and honesty,” shares Willow Hill. “However we really feel blessed to know one another and create music collectively on the dimensions that we do now. Touring over 200 days a 12 months in 15 nations as an unbiased artist is intense. However how cool is it to create artwork and work with the particular person you like and respect essentially the most on earth? We depend our blessings day by day.”

BETTER TOGETHER TRACK LISTING:

Whiskey or Wine (C.T. Fields, Alexandra Fields, Benji Harris) I Nonetheless Drink About You (C.T. Fields, Alexandra Fields, Benji Harris) You Ain’t From From Round Right here (C.T. Fields, Alexandra Fields) Shake What Your Mama Gave (C.T. Fields, Alexandra Fields, Benji Harris) Brick and Mortar Man (C.T. Fields, Alexandra Fields, Shaye Smith)

Infusing feel-good vitality, a bombastic stay present, and heartfelt storytelling, Willow Hill has carried out at main festivals like Summerfest, Rocklahoma, Sturgis, Warped Tour, and extra, supporting artists corresponding to Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, Pat Benatar, Zac Brown, Aaron Lewis, and Brett Eldredge.

With their new EP, Willow Hill continues to ship the compelling music and dynamic performances which have earned them a loyal and rising fanbase.