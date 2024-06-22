Lifeguards post hazardous rip current flags in the sand on March 22, 2022, at Midtown Beach in Palm Beach, Florida, after making a rescue in the rough surf.

Rip current drowning toll mounts at Panama City beaches with 4 dead

by

Lethal rip currents off Panama Metropolis, Florida, killed 4 individuals inside 48 hours, a tragic toll setting the realm on tempo for one more yr as one of many nation’s deadliest seashores.

The our bodies of three younger males have been discovered, one after the other, Friday night, authorities stated. They’d traveled to Panama Metropolis from Alabama just some hours earlier.

On Thursday afternoon, rescue officers tried in useless to avoid wasting a 19-year-old swimmer behind Sharky’s Beachfront Restaurant in Panama Metropolis Seaside.

In 2023, Panama Metropolis rip currents claimed extra lives than anyplace else in the USA, based on Nationwide Climate Service knowledge. A minimum of eight individuals died there. General, Florida rip currents killed greater than 30 individuals final yr. That is in comparison with 5 who died in New Jersey and three every in California, South Carolina, and Louisiana.

Leave a Comment