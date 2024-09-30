Riley Keough Hopes to ‘Preserve Our Family Home’ as Graceland Owner

Riley Keough desires to “protect” her household’s legacy by means of her possession of Graceland.

“My hope is to proceed what my grandmother did, after which my mom did, which is solely to protect our household dwelling,” Keough, 35, instructed Folks in an interview revealed on Sunday, September 29.

Keough is the eldest granddaughter of the late Elvis Presley, who died in 1977 on the age of 42. The Daisy Jones and the Six actress inherited Elvis’ famed Tennessee mansion in 2023 after the dying of her mom, Lisa Marie Presley.

Elvis and ex-wife Priscilla Presley shared Lisa Marie, who retained Graceland possession after her father’s dying.

Elvis purchased Graceland, the place each he and Lisa Marie are buried, in 1957 one yr earlier than his music profession skyrocketed. He lived there with spouse Priscilla, now 79, whom he divorced in 1972, and their solely little one.

Lisa Marie died in January 2023 on the age of 53, naming Keough in her will as the brand new trustee of the home. (Lisa Marie shared Riley and son Benjamin, who died by suicide in 2020, with ex Danny Keough.)

Us Weekly confirmed in Could that Riley filed a lawsuit to cease Graceland from being put up for public sale by Naussany Investments and Personal Lending. The company claimed that the Promenade Belief, which oversees Graceland, owes $3.8 million to Naussany after neglecting to pay again a 6-year-old mortgage from Lisa Marie. Riley alleged that Naussany’s paperwork about Lisa Marie’s mortgage particulars had been “fraudulent.”

A decide dominated in Riley’s favor later that month, that means that she and her household — Lisa Marie can also be survived by 15-year-old twin daughters Harper and Finley, whom she shared with ex Michael Lockwood — can retain the property.

“Because the court docket has now made clear, there was no validity to the claims,” a spokesperson for Elvis Presley Enterprises instructed Us in a press release. “There can be no foreclosures. Graceland will proceed to function because it has for the previous 42 years, making certain that Elvis followers from around the globe can proceed to have a best-in-class expertise when visiting his iconic dwelling.”

Riley’s grandmother Priscilla initially claimed that Lisa Marie’s will fraudulently eliminated her identify because the trustee in favor of Riley. She and Riley have since settled their court docket dispute with a one-time cost.

“I feel Riley can be nice,” Priscilla instructed Piers Morgan in a November 2023 interview. “She has requested me a couple of issues about what to do and we’ll discuss, like, I need to assist her with Graceland. I imply, she has her personal profession as effectively and [is] doing so effectively.”