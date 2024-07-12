Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty In Session Shoe Collection 2024

If you buy an independently reviewed services or products by way of a hyperlink on our web site, The Hollywood Reporter might obtain an affiliate fee.

Rihanna is making faculty cool together with her latest tackle the basic creeper model. Simply weeks after her highly-anticipated Fenty Hair launch, the celebrity has blessed us with brand-new kicks and a star-studded marketing campaign to match. Introducing: Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty ‘In Session.’

The imagery, shot by Philippa Value, is an elevated tackle faculty image day with Rihanna as “the great lady,” movie icon Anjelica Huston because the principal and Euphoria star Chloe Cherry as “the emo lady.” Different characters embody “the theater child, “the favored lady, “the nerd” and “the category pet.”

The footwear, with their outsized design and stacked gum sole, are available in two colorways: pink and white in addition to stable black (with black soles to match). They’re the basic Creeper Phatty sillhouette, however with contemporary colours and supplies. Each are wrapped in gentle corduroy and suede and have luxe gold aglets. The 2 colorways can be found in girls’s, males’s, massive youngsters’, little youngsters’ and toddlers’ sizes.

“Your entire faculty shall be sporting the Creeper Phatty’s and this marketing campaign performs with that imaginative and prescient,” says Rihanna. “We selected these colours and materials very purposefully for back-to-school. The black-on-black corduroy remind me of my very personal childhood, a uniform authorized shoe with the twist I at all times want I had.”

Store the Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty ‘In Session’ kinds at puma.com, with costs starting from $65 for toddler sizes to $120 for grownup sizes.

