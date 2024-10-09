Rihanna’s $1.4 Billionaire Empire Explained: Music, Beauty and More

Rihanna created a billion-dollar empire with not simply her music however her savvy enterprise sense.

In response to Forbes, as of October 2024, Rihanna at the moment has a internet value of $1.4 billion. Whereas Rihanna is finest recognized for being a singer, her monetary success is especially because of her cosmetics model, Fenty Magnificence.

Rihanna launched Fenty, which will get its moniker from her final identify, in September 2017. She co-owns the model with French luxurious retailer, LVMH. Fenty’s merchandise first dropped in Sephora.

The wonder model was well-received by customers as a consequence of its inclusive shade vary. Inside its first month, Fenty’s gross sales had been reported at $72 million, per The Guardian. Fenty’s groundbreaking achievement within the magnificence trade continued as new merchandise and features had been launched together with haircare and skincare.

Rihanna didn’t cease there. In 2018, she launched her Savage X Fenty lingerie line. Like Fenty, the model focuses on creating inclusive shades and sizing. The next yr, Rihanna promoted Savage X Fenty at New York Trend Week. Within the runway present, stars Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Laverne Cox, Normani and 21 Savage strutted on the catwalk. The style present was later out there to stream on Amazon Prime.

Rihanna was declared a billionaire by Forbes in 2021. The outlet reported that the Grammy winner was value round $1.7 billion {dollars}, with a majority of her cash coming from Fenty. Her music catalog, appearing profession and Savage X Fenty additionally contributed to her success.

In February 2022, Rihanna introduced that the model would even be out there for buy at Ulta along with Sephora. (Fenty would later be out there to Ulta shops discovered inside Goal as effectively.)

Later that yr, Rihanna shared that Fenty can be out there in 8 African nations which included Ghana, Kenya, Botswana, South Africa, Namibia, Nigeria, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. Fenty is at the moment out there in 17 totally different nations.

As Fenty continued to broaden, so did its income. Forbes shared that the make-up firm doubled its earnings. Savage x Fenty additionally introduced in $125 million in 2022.

Rihanna has been on hiatus from music for practically eight years. Her final album Anti dropped in January 2016. Nevertheless, she gave followers a style of recent music when she launched “Carry Me Up” for the Black Panther: Wakanda Endlessly soundtrack. The tune was nominated for an Academy Award for Greatest Authentic Track.

Earlier this yr, Rihanna — who returned to the stage on the Tremendous Bowl LVII halftime present — teased to followers her subsequent album was within the works however she needs to take her time within the music studio.

“I believe that music, for me, is a brand new discovery,” she stated to Leisure Tonight in June 2024. “I’m rediscovering issues. I’ve been engaged on the album for therefore lengthy that I kinda put all that stuff apart and now I’m ready to return within the studio. I’m gonna begin — give me a second!”