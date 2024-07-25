Ricky Skaggs Celebrates His 70th Birthday At The Grand Ole Opry

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Nation and bluegrass icon Ricky Skaggs celebrated his seventieth birthday with a efficiency on the Grand Ole Opry.

Skaggs, who has been a member of the Opry since 1982, united along with his household and buddies backstage on the Opry on July 18th.

In the course of the efficiency, Skaggs was shocked with a particular video reel that opened with a birthday message from his supervisor, Charlotte Scott, adopted by messages from household, buddies, and enterprise colleagues, together with among the greatest names in nation music.

The listing of collaborating artists included Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Vince Gill, Randy Travis, Ray Stevens, Jeannie Seely, Josh Turner, Shenandoah’s Marty Raybon, Doug Grey of The Marshall Tucker Band, The Frontmen, Mark Wills, Mac McAnally, Emily Ann Roberts, Skaggs’ band Kentucky Thunder, The Isaacs, TG Sheppard, and Kelly Lang.

“Wow, 70 years outdated, that’s fairly wonderful,” says Skaggs. “As I’ve grown older and have performed the issues that I’ve been blessed to do, I understand that 70 is only a quantity. I don’t really feel one bit older than I did two weeks in the past. I kinda prefer it. When the audiences we play for hear that I’ve simply turned 70, they clap a bit of tougher and a bit of longer. Possibly it’s complete sympathy! Or it could possibly be the lengthy grey hair.”

Skaggs and his band, Kentucky Thunder, are subsequent scheduled to carry out reside on the historic Ryman Auditorium in downtown Nashville on July twenty fifth. The present, which is absolutely bought out, would be the ultimate evening of the Ryman’s annual Bluegrass Nights live performance collection.