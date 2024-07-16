Richie Kotzen Signs With BMG

(CelebrityAccess) — Multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter Richie Kotzen has inked a brand new label take care of BMG.

“After working with Richie on the profitable Smith/Kotzen undertaking” says Michael Kachko, BMG Senior Vice President, “we knew what an unimaginable songwriter and artist he’s so we had been excited to listen to what he was engaged on as a solo artist. When he performed us the brand new materials, we knew instantly we needed to be concerned.

“I used to be very a lot elated with the information that BMG needed to launch this album as I envisioned it with out inventive compromise,” says Richie Kotzen. “I like the truth that the BMG workforce put their inventive belief in me and my imaginative and prescient with out re-design. So many occasions the enterprise aspect of issues can actually intervene with the inventive progress of a author and with a workforce like this,” continues Kotzen, “the main target is on what can we do that can assist you past what you’ve already completed as a recording artist. The angle appears to be, ‘you’ve completed the work as a writer- producer- musician, now allow us to take the ball and run’. This appears like the start of a tremendous journey for me and a little bit of a re-set in an business that’s turning into extra advanced to navigate for a lone artist.”

The deal follows the announcement that Kotzen will launch his subsequent studio album, Nomad, which is slated for launch on BMG on September twenty seventh.

Moreover, Kotzen is lined up for a North American tour, beginning at The Coach Home in San Juan Capistrano, California on September thirteenth, and concluding on the Granada Theater in Dallas on November 2nd.

U.S. FALL TOUR

SEP 13 – The Coach Home – San Juan Capistrano CA

SEP 14 – Whisky a Go Go – West Hollywood CA

SEP 19 – Goldfield Buying and selling Put up (Roseville) – Roseville CA

SEP 20 – Tower Theatre Fresno CA

SEP 21 – Rely’s Vamp’d – Las Vegas NV

SEP 25 – The Black Sheep – Colorado Springs CO

SEP 26 – HQ Stay Denver – Denver CO

SEP 27 – Barnato – Omaha NE

SEP 28 – Knuckleheads Saloon – Kansas Metropolis MO

SEP 30 – Metropolis Vineyard St. Louis – St. Louis MO

OCT 2 – The Blue Word – Harrison OH

OCT 4 – The Magic Bag – Ferndale MI

OCT 5 – The Arcada Theatre – St. Charles IL

OCT 7 – Jergels Warrendale – PA

OCT 9 – The Ridgefield Playhouse – Ridgefield CT

OCT 10 – Iridium – New York, NY

OCT 11 – Iridium – New York NY

OCT 12 – Iridium – New York NY

OCT 15 – Metropolis Vineyard Boston – Boston MA

OCT 17 – Tupelo Music Corridor – Derry NH

OCT 20 – The Suffolk Theater – Riverhead NY

OCT 22 – Rams Head on Stage – Annapolis MD

OCT 23 – Sellersville Theater – Sellersville PA

OCT 24 – The Beacon Theatre – Hopewell VA

OCT 25 – Backseat Bar & Grill – Winchester VA

OCT 29 – Metropolis Vineyard Atlanta – Atlanta GA

OCT 30 – Metropolis Vineyard Nashville – Nashville TN

NOV 1 – The Haute Spot Leander – TX

NOV 2 – Granada Theater – Dallas TX