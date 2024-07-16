Richie Kotzen Signs With BMG

Richie Kotzen (Picture: Juergen Spachmann)
(CelebrityAccess) — Multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter Richie Kotzen has inked a brand new label take care of BMG.
“After working with Richie on the profitable Smith/Kotzen undertaking” says Michael Kachko, BMG Senior Vice President, “we knew what an unimaginable songwriter and artist he’s so we had been excited to listen to what he was engaged on as a solo artist. When he performed us the brand new materials, we knew instantly we needed to be concerned.
“I used to be very a lot elated with the information that BMG needed to launch this album as I envisioned it with out inventive compromise,” says Richie Kotzen. “I like the truth that the BMG workforce put their inventive belief in me and my imaginative and prescient with out re-design. So many occasions the enterprise aspect of issues can actually intervene with the inventive progress of a author and with a workforce like this,” continues Kotzen, “the main target is on what can we do that can assist you past what you’ve already completed as a recording artist. The angle appears to be, ‘you’ve completed the work as a writer- producer- musician, now allow us to take the ball and run’. This appears like the start of a tremendous journey for me and a little bit of a re-set in an business that’s turning into extra advanced to navigate for a lone artist.”
The deal follows the announcement that Kotzen will launch his subsequent studio album, Nomad, which is slated for launch on BMG on September twenty seventh.
Moreover, Kotzen is lined up for a North American tour, beginning at The Coach Home in San Juan Capistrano, California on September thirteenth, and concluding on the Granada Theater in Dallas on November 2nd.
U.S. FALL TOUR
SEP 13 – The Coach Home – San Juan Capistrano CA
SEP 14 – Whisky a Go Go – West Hollywood CA
SEP 19 – Goldfield Buying and selling Put up (Roseville) – Roseville CA
SEP 20 – Tower Theatre Fresno CA
SEP 21 – Rely’s Vamp’d – Las Vegas NV
SEP 25 – The Black Sheep – Colorado Springs CO
SEP 26 – HQ Stay Denver – Denver CO
SEP 27 – Barnato – Omaha NE
SEP 28 – Knuckleheads Saloon – Kansas Metropolis MO
SEP 30 – Metropolis Vineyard St. Louis – St. Louis MO
OCT 2 – The Blue Word – Harrison OH
OCT 4 – The Magic Bag – Ferndale MI
OCT 5 – The Arcada Theatre – St. Charles IL
OCT 7 – Jergels Warrendale – PA
OCT 9 – The Ridgefield Playhouse – Ridgefield CT
OCT 10 – Iridium – New York, NY
OCT 11 – Iridium – New York NY
OCT 12 – Iridium – New York NY
OCT 15 – Metropolis Vineyard Boston – Boston MA
OCT 17 – Tupelo Music Corridor – Derry NH
OCT 20 – The Suffolk Theater – Riverhead NY
OCT 22 – Rams Head on Stage – Annapolis MD
OCT 23 – Sellersville Theater – Sellersville PA
OCT 24 – The Beacon Theatre – Hopewell VA
OCT 25 – Backseat Bar & Grill – Winchester VA
OCT 29 – Metropolis Vineyard Atlanta – Atlanta GA
OCT 30 – Metropolis Vineyard Nashville – Nashville TN
NOV 1 – The Haute Spot Leander – TX
NOV 2 – Granada Theater – Dallas TX