Richard Simmons Cause of Death Under Investigation

The official reason for demise of celeb health guru Richard Simmons is underneath investigation, although there’s “no foul play” concerned.

Simmons died on Saturday. The Medical Examiner’s Workplace introduced Monday that his reason for demise has been deferred, that means that an investigation and extra testing are wanted, Folks reported.

Simmons rose to fame within the Eighties as a motivational speaker and weight reduction teacher well-known for his personal well being journey. He starred in his personal train present and bought tens of millions of aerobics Sweatin‘ to the Oldies movies and DVDs whereas working a Los Angeles health studio. He wrote a number of books, together with Richard Simmons’ By no means-Say-Food regimen Guide from 1980, and later appeared as himself on numerous TV reveals together with Arrested Improvement, Wonderful Tales, CHiPs, The Larry Sanders Present and Common Hospital.

His public appearances enormously decreased a couple of decade in the past, after he closed his health studio and ceased official engagements.

The New York Every day Information reported in March 2016 that he was being held in opposition to his will in his dwelling. However Simmons, who hadn’t been seen in public in about two years, denied that, telling the Right now present, “Nobody is holding me in my home as a hostage.” In 2017, author, director and podcaster Dan Taberski aimed to uncover the thriller behind the health mogul’s retreat from the highlight along with his podcast, Lacking Richard Simmons. In January, Simmons stated he didn’t approve of a forthcoming biopic of his life from that may star Pauly Shore.

Simmons’ reason for demise was unknown when his demise was introduced. A rep for Simmons advised The Hollywood Reporter that he died earlier Saturday at his dwelling in Los Angeles.

His brother Lenny has since stated that the information “was actually a shock.”

“He wasn’t feeling rather well that day, as a result of he stated he thought he’d had some meals poisoning, however he was getting higher and going to mattress a little bit early,” he advised Leisure Tonight. “So we actually didn’t suppose something about it. All of us have our dangerous days generally, you realize, not feeling the most effective and when [Richard’s housekeeper, Teresa] known as me, I used to be in shock. I known as my spouse, Kathy, and I stated, ‘It’s essential come right here. It’s essential hear what [Teresa’s] saying.’ And it actually … my soul simply [felt] sucked [out of my body].”

Two days earlier than his demise, Simmons spoke to Folks. “I do know individuals miss me,” Simmons stated. “And you realize what? I miss them, too. However I’m capable of attain them by way of cellphone calls … and thru emails. And I do go away the home generally. However I’m in disguise.”

On the eve of his demise, Simmons thanked followers on Fb for wishing him pleased birthday, on July 12. “Thanks … I by no means received so many messages about my birthday in my life!” he wrote. “I’m sitting right here writing emails. Have a most lovely remainder of your Friday.”