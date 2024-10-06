Richard Simmons’ Brother Reveals Star Was Buried in Workout Gear

Sure, Richard Simmons was buried in his health outfit — however beneath his common garments.

The late health icon’s brother Lenny Simmons spoke throughout his celebration of life, held at St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans on Saturday, October 5. In his speech, Lenny shared “just a little secret” with the group: Richard had been buried with a tank prime and shorts, the look he had sported for many of his profession.

“Similar to Clark Kent beneath his lovely issues that he was carrying, his clothes, [Richard] is carrying a tank prime and shorts,” Lenny stated on Saturday. “Why, you ask? As a result of we expect that God has one other plan for him, and we wish to be sure that he was going to be in his regular costume that everyone knows and love to assist the saints and the angels get into form.”

Lenny continued, “So I’m right here to say to you that despite the fact that he’s not right here and I do know he’s in spirit right here tonight, Richard Simmons will perpetually be sweating with the Holies.”

Simmons died on July 13 in his Los Angeles house, at some point after celebrating his 76th birthday. Authorities pronounced him useless on the scene. It was confirmed in August his reason behind demise was “unintended attributable to problems from current falls and coronary heart illness as a contributing issue,” in response to household spokesperson Tom Estey in a press release on the time.

“The toxicology report was unfavorable apart from medicine Richard had been prescribed,” Estey stated in August. “The household needs to thank everybody for his or her outpouring of affection and assist throughout this time of nice loss. … The world has really misplaced an angel.”

Richard’s celebration of life got here amid his household’s battle over his property together with his housekeeper Teresa Reveles. In September, Reveles filed a petition alleging she had been pressured by Lenny and his spouse, Cathy, to relinquish her position as a co-trustee of Richard’s property. She was in search of to be restored as a co-trustee and moreover requested authorized motion to maintain Lenny from utilizing his brother’s likeness and picture for private revenue.

“Richard’s message was all the time one among pleasure and positivity. He can be heartbroken to study of Teresa’s greed and insulted that she would diminish their three many years of supposed friendship in such a public method,” Richard’s household stated in a press release responding to Reveles’ submitting on the time. “Her actions threaten to hurt Richard’s unimaginable legacy, which we’re working arduous to protect.”

Simmons was greatest identified for his weight-loss applications and line of aerobics movies referred to as Sweatin’ to the Oldies. On Friday, July 12, at some point earlier than his demise, he shared a put up by way of Fb thanking followers for his or her birthday messages.

“Thanks,” he wrote. “I by no means bought so many messages about my birthday in my life! I’m sitting right here writing emails. Have a most lovely remainder of your Friday.”