Rich Dad, Poor Dad Author Predicts Bitcoin to Hit $350,000

Famend private finance creator Robert Kiyosaki has predicted Bitcoin will attain $350,000 by August 25, 2024. The Wealthy Dad, Poor Dad author has lengthy been a Bitcoin bull, touting Bitcoin as arduous cash options.

NEW: Wealthy Dad, Poor Dad creator predicts #Bitcoin will attain $350,000 by August 2024. Are you ready? 🙌 pic.twitter.com/6Isr7UZUVT — Bitcoin Journal (@BitcoinMagazine) June 6, 2024

In a latest X submit, Kiyosaki projected Bitcoin to hit $350,000 primarily based on his lack of religion in U.S. management. He labelled President Biden, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell as “the three Stooges in actual life” and mentioned he was assured of their incompetence.

Kiyosaki suggested shopping for extra Bitcoin to guard in opposition to poor financial stewardship. He has often criticized the U.S. authorities’s stimulus spending and money-printing insurance policies below Biden.

Whereas a long-term Bitcoin believer, Kiyosaki’s $350,000 goal inside two months is an especially bullish projection. For bitcoin to achieve that worth by August, it could must surge over 380% from present ranges close to $71,000.

Nonetheless, the creator sees potential for explosive Bitcoin development forward, calling his prediction “not a lie.” Kiyosaki endorsed Ark Make investments’s $2.3 million long-term Bitcoin worth forecast earlier this 12 months.

The daring projection follows surging inflows into U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs, which noticed their second-highest day by day haul ever on Tuesday at over $880 million.

Bettering mainstream acceptance has buoyed Kiyosaki’s outlook. With main monetary centres like Australia, the U.Okay., and the U.S. embracing spot bitcoin ETFs, confidence is rising.

Whereas $350,000 by August seems overly optimistic, the creator advocates Bitcoin’s potential as a hedge in opposition to what he views as unsound authorities insurance policies. Kiyosaki urges buyers to proceed accumulating positions in Bitcoin.