Ric Lansing Returns! Soap Dirt

Ric Lansing is heading again to Port Charles and he's on a mission.

Additionally, one other GH star returns whereas a number of others exit. Try the newest casting updates for the ABC cleaning soap opera.

Common Hospital Comings & Goings: Ric Lansing Again in Port Chuck!

GH comings and goings are thrilled to announce Ric Lansing’s return after an eight-year absence. Followers could recall Ric because the half-brother of mob kingpin, Sonny Corinthos. He’s additionally an distinctive legal professional and the daddy of Molly Lansing.

The Ric actor begins filming subsequent week and his first scenes will air the week of August 19, 2024. Moreover, he confirmed that he’s again to care for his daughter, Molly. Common Hospital followers know that Molly’s sister, Kristina Corinthos, is presently her surrogate.

Nonetheless, issues are getting messy and it appears to be like like Krissy will attempt to hold the newborn. Most certainly, that’s why Ric is again, and being an legal professional, he’ll probably battle on his daughter’s behalf. In the meantime, Molly and Kristina’s mother, Alexis Davis, just lately acquired her regulation license again.

So, she could take Kristina’s aspect and go up towards Ric in court docket. Quickly, it might be Alexis and Krissy towards Ric and Molly to see who will get the newborn. Certainly, it’s certain to be emotional and dramatic and we are able to’t wait to see the way it performs out.

GH Casting Updates: Valentin & Charlotte Out

As Ric Lansing (Rick Hearst) comes again for Molly Lansing Davis (Kristen Vaganos), one other father takes his daughter and runs. Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) is on the run from the FBI. And he isn’t leaving his daughter Charlotte Cassadine (Scarlett Fernandez) behind.

They’ve disappeared and sure won’t return till Val can discover a approach to hold himself out of jail. In the meantime, on Common Hospital, Pentonville jail has a brand new warden, portrayed by Dutch Johnson.

Common Hospital Casting Information: Jake Webber Exits

Additionally, Jake Webber (Hudson West) can be off the canvas for some time. Just lately, he acquired accepted to a prestigious artwork college in Barcelona, Spain. Plus, his dad, Jason Morgan (Steve Burton), is paying for all of it. So, Jake is off to school now.

Nonetheless, official sources verify his exit just isn’t everlasting. And the position won’t be recast. So, Jake will ultimately return to Common Hospital. As well as, legacy character Lulu Spencer (Emme Rylan) could lastly get up from her four-year-long coma quickly.

There is no such thing as a affirmation as of but. Nonetheless, her mom, Laura Spencer Collins (Genie Francis), and her ex-husband, Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna), just lately went to go to her. And the way in which they had been speaking, it really looks as if Lulu could possibly be coming again.

Particularly, as a result of her brother, Fortunate Spencer (Jonathan Jackson), is returning quickly. It is smart and followers are hoping it would occur as a result of Lulu is drastically missed. GH is hotter than ever. Don’t miss it to see what Ric Lansing has deliberate on the ABC sudser.

