RHONY Alum Ramona Singer Admits She ‘Never Liked Being Famous’

Ramona Singer doesn’t suppose being within the public eye is as glamorous as others think about.

“I by no means preferred being well-known. Isn’t there a saying, ‘fame isn’t what it’s all cracked as much as be?’” the Actual Housewives of New York Metropolis alum, 67, solely advised Us Weekly whereas attending the twenty sixth annual Angel Ball in New York Metropolis on Monday, October 28. “I don’t suppose I used to be actually well-known, however I suppose I used to be type of.”

Singer added that she sympathizes with superstars like Brad Pitt who all the time seize the eye of everybody wherever they go, recalling one time when she was on a getaway with ex-husband Mario Singer. (The exes, who share daughter Avery, 29, had been married from 1991 to 2015.)

“I used to be on trip as soon as with my ex-husband, and [people] had been within the bushes, taking pictures,” she stated. “I don’t suppose fame is nice, however I suppose you must get well-known to achieve success in leisure.”

Associated: Former ‘RHONY’ Stars: The place Are They Now?

The Actual Housewives of New York Metropolis premiered in 2008, however not each Housewife has gone the space. The season 1 forged of RHONY included Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Bethenny Frankel, Jill Zarin and Alex McCord. Whereas Kelly Killoren Bensimon joined the forged throughout season 2, Sonja Morgan turned a full-time forged member throughout […]

Singer added that being profitable within the business looks like a “paradox” at instances.

The socialite rose to fame in 2008 when she joined the RHONY forged. She remained on the collection for all 13 seasons earlier than it was rebooted with a brand-new forged.

In October 2022, a Self-importance Truthful exposé accused Singer of utilizing the N-word in dialog with a Black crew member whereas on set of Actual Housewives: Final Women Journey: RHONY Legacy. The next 12 months, Singer appeared to make use of the slur a second time whereas texting a Web page Six reporter in regards to the claims made towards her, based on screenshots of the messages.

Following the scandal, Singer’s identify was faraway from the BravoCon 2023 lineup and he or she didn’t attend the occasion. (Avery was current for the conference in addition to the remainder of the RHONY Legacy forged.)

A supply advised Us on the time that Singer was “very upset” over the state of affairs and was laying low on the time.

“In the end, she made the selection that she didn’t need to go, and Bravo thought it was a good suggestion given every thing occurring,” the insider defined.

Earlier this 12 months, Singer raised eyebrows once more for a controversial New Yr’s submit. The TV character wished her followers a “blessed and comfortable new 12 months” whereas posing in entrance of a hearth in Beaver Creek, Colorado. Above the mantle, a portrait of a Native American was on show.

Associated: Dorinda Medley Says Ramona Singer Discovered ‘Completely satisfied Place’ in Wake of Scandal

Ramona Singer is “comfortable in her life” following the fallout from her current N-word scandal. “She’s comfortable. [Her daughter] Avery [Singer]’s comfortable. Issues which can be vital to her [are] understanding, and I believe she loves residing in between New York and Palm Seaside,” Dorinda Medley advised Us Weekly solely when selling The Actual Housewives: […]

Singer’s former RHONY costar Luann de Lesseps commented on the submit, “Have you ever no self-awareness😮.”

Thank You! You’ve got efficiently subscribed.

Whereas Singer has stored a comparatively low profile following her scandals, she attended the Angel Ball which raises funds for most cancers analysis. Singer advised Us she was there on behalf of her mom who died of leukemia.

“She gave me her optimistic vitality. She believed you are able to do something you need to do, so long as you suppose optimistic,” she gushed of her late mother. “And I believe I turned very profitable in my life with my profession, financially, in enterprise, working for main corporations, on TV, as a result of I all the time had a little bit voice in my head: ‘You are able to do it!’”

With reporting by Antonio Ferme