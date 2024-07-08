RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice Laughs Off Photoshop Accusations

Teresa Giudice is shrugging off the critics with a humorousness.

After followers accused the 52-year-old of Photoshopping a latest social media submit, The Actual Housewives of New Jersey star responded by playfully embracing the controversy.

Giudice, taking to her Instagram Tales on Saturday, July 6, shared extra edited pictures utilizing the identical snapshot that sparked the preliminary accusations. This time, the photograph featured a background of a foyer with a inexperienced couch. She captioned the submit with, “Loving all of the feedback lol,” and tagged Actual Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen. She additionally included the crying laughing and pink coronary heart emojis.

However Giudice didn’t cease there. She reposted fan-edited pictures, together with one which humorously prompt the duo was becoming a member of the hit present Love Island. On this snapshot, the fact stars are positioned in entrance of the colourful Love Island coronary heart walkway with the caption, “two new bombshells have entered the villa.”

One other photograph featured Giudice and Pippen in entrance of the Egyptian pyramids, and a meme confirmed the 2 alongside Dorinda Medley from The Actual Housewives of New York Metropolis.

The cheeky textual content learn, “Haters will say it’s Photoshop, however Larsa and Tre are hanging with Dorinda in Blue Stone Manor as we communicate.”

Earlier that day, Giudice had posted a birthday message for Pippen, which additionally drew consideration for obvious photograph enhancing.

“Pleased Birthday to my lady @larsapippen wishing you all the most effective to come back. Love you,” she wrote, sharing an image of them posing on the seaside in stylish one-piece swimsuits and shades.

Followers shortly observed a wierd define round their our bodies, prompting feedback like, “What within the Photoshop is occurring 😂” and “Did Helen Keller Photoshop this?”

Regardless of the critiques, Pippen appeared unfazed, responding with, “Love u a lot ♥️.”

She even reposted the tagged pictures to her personal Instagram Story, including the crying laughing emoji above it.

Giudice isn’t alone in going through Photoshop scrutiny. Actual Housewives of Orange County alum Jeana Keough was just lately teased by her personal daughter, Kara Keough, over a seemingly edited photograph.

When Jeana posted an image with a pal that seemed to be altered, Kara bluntly commented, “This ain’t it, sis.”