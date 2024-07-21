RHOA Star Drew Sidora Still Living With Ralph Pittman Amid Divorce

Drew Sidora is maintaining it actual in the case of her divorce from her estranged husband Ralph Pittman.

“It’s nonetheless not settled and sure, we’re nonetheless dwelling collectively beneath the identical roof,” Sidora, 39, instructed Individuals in an interview printed Friday, July 19.

The Actual Housewives of Atlanta star went on to share that her present scenario got here as a little bit of a shock, telling the outlet, “I didn’t even know that would occur. I used to be like, ‘What?’”

As for the dwelling scenario, regardless that the 2 reside in the identical dwelling they don’t seem to be sharing the identical bed room.

“He’s dwelling within the basement, and that was court-ordered,” Sidora shared, noting that the scenario has “simply been loopy.”

“It’d be a lot simpler if we have been in a position to transfer on individually; you recognize, out of sight, out of thoughts, with your individual house and your individual power. However that’s clearly not within the playing cards,” Sidora stated. “So sharing house has been a double whammy.”

“We’re form of, like, the blueprint for a s–tshow divorce,” she joked.

Pittman filed for divorce from Sidora star on February 27, 2023, as revealed in courtroom paperwork obtained by Us Weekly. He marked their separation date as February 23 and declared within the paperwork that “there isn’t any probability or hope of reconciliation.”

Sidora’s consultant confirmed the cut up to Us, stating, “For 3 years, the Pittmans welcomed thousands and thousands of viewers into their dwelling as they struggled to restore their marriage. Regardless of plain variations, they agree that their marriage is irretrievably damaged and are going their separate methods.”

The couple, married since 2014, share two kids: son Machai, 7, and daughter Aniya, 5. Sidora additionally has an 11-year-old son, Josiah, from a earlier relationship.

Their rocky relationship has been within the highlight, particularly throughout Sidora’s stint on RHOA. They briefly separated earlier than she joined the present for season 13 in 2020, and season 14 featured a storyline the place Sidora found Pittman sending inappropriate texts to an assistant.

“We’ve gone by counseling and we’re nonetheless in counseling in order that’s nothing new, however as we develop every year, we study issues about one another,” Sidora instructed Us in Could 2022. “And what you guys are seeing is actually simply our marriage. Those that know us know that someday you’re good and someday you aren’t. Marriage is just not simple. … We’re not prepared to surrender that simple and we’re pushing by and it’s not all the time good. It’s not all the time simple and also you guys simply form of have a entrance row to that. I generally hate that it’s all on the market, however anyone that is aware of my husband, like, he doesn’t placed on for the digicam.”