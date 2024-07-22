RFK Jr urges Democratic Party to use ‘neutral polling’ to name new presidential nominee

Impartial presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appeared to warning the Democratic Celebration Sunday in opposition to mechanically naming Vice President Kamala Harris its new presidential nominee.

President Joe Biden introduced his choice to withdraw from the race in a letter shared to X Sunday. The president famous whereas he all the time meant to proceed his marketing campaign, he has realized stepping apart is greatest for each the Democratic Celebration and the U.S. as a complete.

In a follow-up submit, Biden additionally formally endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to interchange him on the prime of the Democratic ticket.

Kennedy wrote on X shortly after the announcement that he applauds Biden’s choice. He added that the president’s “progressive deterioration” and “abandonment of Democratic Celebration rules” are what motivated him to launch his personal presidential marketing campaign.

But the response of the DNC [Democratic National Committee] was to try to disguise President Biden’s degeneration from the American public and disable democracy to ram him by way of to his occasion’s nomination,” Kennedy mentioned. “Many Individuals worry that the identical DNC elites are about to rig the nominating course of once more to get a monumentally unpopular vice chairman to step into President Biden’s footwear.”

The impartial candidate went on to warning the Democratic Celebration in opposition to “anointing a candidate hand-picked by DNC elites.” He urged the occasion to evaluate “impartial polling” numbers to find out who’s greatest match to beat former President Donald Trump in November.

“The delegates ought to then choose a nominee based mostly on this info,” Kennedy mentioned.

“If that they had accomplished this to start with, I’d not have needed to go away the Democratic Celebration,” he concluded.