RFK Jr. could have faced fine for dumping dead bear Central Park

Unbiased presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. might have been hit with a effective for dumping a useless bear cub in New York’s Central Park, however the state company that investigated the weird incident mentioned the statute of limitations for the decade-old offense has lengthy since expired.

The New York State Division of Environmental Conservation “led the 2014 investigation and forensic evaluation into the Central Park bear cub,” the company mentioned in an announcement Monday.

The invention of the useless cub in the course of Manhattan made headlines in October 2014, however investigators on the time weren’t in a position to decide the way it obtained there.

Kennedy acknowledged in a video he posted on social media Sunday that he was the offender, in an effort to get forward of a narrative within the New Yorker that talked about he was accountable. Kennedy advised Roseanne Barr within the video that he’d picked up the useless cub outdoors of the town after somebody had hit it with their automotive. He mentioned he had plans to pores and skin it and eat it, however time obtained away from him and he wound up leaving it close to a motorbike path within the park as a joke. He was 60 on the time.

The DEC assertion mentioned its probe had certainly “concluded the bear died from blunt-force trauma in keeping with a high-speed collision.”

“The investigation was closed later that 12 months attributable to an absence of enough proof to find out if violations occurred,” the assertion mentioned.

The company mentioned it is in opposition to the regulation to eliminate a useless bear the best way Kennedy mentioned he did.

New York Police and New York State Environmental Conservation officers deal with the physique of bear cub that discovered useless below bushes in Central Park, New York on Oct. 6, 2014. Stefan Jeremiah / AP

“The State’s Environmental Conservation Regulation consists of offenses resembling unlawful possession of a bear with no tag or allow and unlawful disposal of a bear, each of that are violation-level offenses sometimes topic to fines of as much as $250 for the primary offense,” the company mentioned. “The statute of limitations for these offenses is one 12 months; expenses can’t be introduced for incidents that occurred a couple of 12 months in the past.”

Ron Kuby, a veteran New York felony protection lawyer, mentioned Kennedy might have confronted extra penalties from the town for unlawful dumping.

“It is barely unlawful,” Kuby mentioned in a cellphone interview, including that whereas Kennedy might have confronted a heftier civil effective from metropolis authorities, as much as $1,000, he wouldn’t have confronted felony expenses.

As for the state violation, it is “akin to a site visitors violation,” Kuby mentioned.

New York Metropolis Comptroller Brad Lander on Monday night time demanded Kennedy pay rather more than that.

“Bear with me for a second — I did the mathematics, and on behalf of all New Yorkers, I demand that @RobertKennedyJr promptly ship the Metropolis of New York what he owes for his ursine exploits,” Lander wrote in a put up to X. Lander calculated that with accrued curiosity, Kennedy owed the town practically $24,000.

Kennedy’s marketing campaign didn’t reply to a request for remark Monday.

Town Division of Sanitation used the odd political information as a instructing second on social media.

“Questioning easy methods to eliminate a useless animal in New York Metropolis?” a put up on the division’s X account learn. It included a determine standing in entrance of three trash luggage in descending sizes, marked “Paddington,” “Fozzie” and “Gummy,” referring to the fictional kids’s e book character, the Muppet and the sweet, respectively.

The put up additionally linked to info on the division’s web site about easy methods to correctly eliminate a useless animal in New York Metropolis.

The assertion from DEC, in the meantime, included a hyperlink on easy methods to eliminate animals outdoors the town. “To legally possess a deer, moose, or bear unintentionally killed by a collision, people are required to report and acquire a allow from both DEC or native regulation enforcement,” the company mentioned.